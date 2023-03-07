Global Immigration News Roundup – Smith Stone Walters

International
This week, the Global Immigration team at Smith Stone Walters would like to highlight the following recent updates from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Ireland and the United States.
Australia: Recent immigration changes
Australian authorities have recently introduced some changes to immigration rules affecting some international students and visa holders.
Student visa work restrictions:
From 1 July 2023, work restrictions for student visa holders will be reintroduced and increased to 48 hours per fortnight. Work restrictions on student visas were suspended in January 2022 to allow primary and secondary student visa holders to work more than their normal limit of 40 hours in a fortnight. This will end on June 30, 2023.
Post-study work rights for international graduates:
Also effective July 1, 2023, international graduates of higher education with degrees in the fields of verified lack of skills will be granted two additional years of post-study work rights on their temporary graduate visa (subclass 485). This is in addition to existing additional entitlements of one to two years for eligible students studying, living and working in regional areas.
TSS permanent residence route:
On 13 February 2023, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) announced that it has extended recent changes made to the permanent residency pathway for temporary short-term skilled worker (TSS) subclass 482 visa holders.
These changes are now also applicable to TSS medium-stream visa holders with an occupation on the Regional Occupation List (ROL).
This route, which is applicable to temporary short of skills (TSS) subclass 482 visa holders who have been in Australia for at least one year between 1 February 2020 and 14 December 2021, is currently in available until July 1, 2024.
Bulgaria: Changes to the EU Blue Card
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved changes to the Law on Labor Migration and Labor Mobility in relation to the EU Blue Card.
The following changes came into effect on January 24, 2023:
- Blue Cards are now valid for a maximum of five years (previously four years).
- Applicants may submit evidence that they have five years (or three years for certain occupations) of relevant professional experience in lieu of a university degree.
- Applicants are no longer required to provide evidence of private health insurance covering the duration of their intended stay in Bulgaria, but are now only required to have health insurance at the time of submitting their application.
- Blue card holders are now entitled to receive health insurance coverage as a benefit from their Bulgarian employer.
- Identity cards for blue card holders no longer include the employer’s name. Those who have a blue card for at least 12 months can now change employers by notifying the Bulgarian Employment Agency (without renewing the identity card).
- Blue card holders are now entitled to work from home within Bulgaria for their Bulgarian employers.
- Bulgarian employers can now assign blue card holders to another EU country for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
- Authorities are now expected to process blue card applications in two and a half months (previously three months).
An online application process for EU Blue Cards is expected in the near future.
Canada: Biometric collection resumed
Starting February 23, 2023, the Government of Canada has resumed collecting biometrics for individuals in Canada who are applying for temporary residence. This includes those who apply:
- to extend their stay as a student, worker or visitor
- to restore their status as a student, worker or visitor
- for a work or study permit
- for a visitor visa
- for a temporary residence permit
There are someexceptionincluding
- Canadian citizens, applicants for citizenship (including passport applicants), or existing permanent residents;
- Visa-exempt nationals coming to Canada only to visit;
- children under the age of 14;
- applicants over the age of 79 (there is no upper age exception for asylum seekers);
- heads of state and heads of government;
- applicants who qualify for or hold a diplomatic or official visa;
- US visa holders transiting through Canada;
- refugee seekers or protected persons who have already provided biometrics and are applying for a study or work permit;
- temporary residence applicants who have already provided biometrics in support of a pending permanent residence application.
There are some moretemporary measures for the collection of biometricsstill in place for special situations.
On July 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic closures and service disruptions, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced a policy to temporarily exempt individuals applying for temporary residence within Canada from providing biometrics.
Applicants for temporary residence can provide their biometrics at 1 of over 70 Service Canada Center collection locations across Canada. Applicants mustbook an appointmentbefore visiting onebiometric collection site.
Applicants who are required to provide their biometricsas part of their application for temporary residence they must pay the biometric fee when they submit their application. They will then receive a biometric guidance letter by email. Information onhow to give biometricsis available online.
Ireland: Review of occupations in short supply
The Department for Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) has opened the call for submissions from industry representatives and stakeholders on the nature and extent of the skills shortage.
To maintain the relevance of employment permit lists (List of critical skills occupationsANDList of Ineligible Occupations) and to ensure that the system is consistent with current labor market intelligence, the lists are subject to periodic evidence-based review.
- The occupations included in the critical skills occupations list are highly skilled occupations which are experiencing job or skill shortages in relation to qualifications, experience or skills and which are required for the proper functioning of the Irish economy.
- Occupations included in the list of ineligible occupations are occupations in respect of which there is evidence that there are more than enough Irish/EEA workers available to fill these vacancies, and therefore an employment permit will not be granted in Ireland.
- Any other job in the labor market where an employer cannot find a worker may qualify for an employment permit. The employer must carry out a Labor Market Needs Test to see if there is anyone in the country/EEA who can fill the vacancy. If no one suitable applies for the job, the employer is free to apply for an employment permit.
Interested parties must register their email address via email.
United States: H-1B registration period
On March 1, 2023, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) opened the initial enrollment period for fiscal year 2024H-1Bcap. The initial registration period will continue until and including noon on March 17, 2023. During this period, applicants and prospective representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using USCIS’s H-1B online registration system .
Prospective H-1B applicants or their representatives must use the amyUSCISonline account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the applicable H-1B registration fee of $10 for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary. Prospective applicants submitting their registrations (US employers and US agents, collectively known as registrants) must use a registrant account.
Prospective applicants or their representatives are able to submit entries for multiple beneficiaries in a single online session. Through the account, they can prepare, edit and save draft recordings before final payment and submission of each recording.
If USCIS receives enough registrations by March 17, 2023, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notices through myUSCIS users’ online accounts. If USCIS does not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were properly submitted in the initial registration period will be selected. USICS intends to notify account holders by March 31, 2023.
An H-1B-subject petition, including a petition for a beneficiary who is eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed only by a petitioner whose registration for the beneficiary named in the H-1B petition has been selected in H-1B registration process.
