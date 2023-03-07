The Colors You Wear > Common Base San Antonio > News

International
CHIEVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM –
According to color theory, colors evoke different feelings and emotions in our daily lives: white represents purity or purity, red makes us think of danger or sacrifice, yellow makes us happy, and green brings us back to nature and it relaxes.
For many people, the colors you wear often become part of your personality and means of self-expression. But when was the last time you stopped to think about their meaning?
Symbolically, purple is a hue that has been used for centuries to represent wealth, nobility, luxury and power. It is also a color used throughout modern history to represent the fight for gender equality and International Women’s Day on March 8.
In the early 20th century, the women’s suffrage movement in Britain used three colors to represent their cause: purple, green and white. According to Kenneth Florey in his book, “Memories of Women’s Suffrage: An Illustrated Historical Study,” the color purple was thought of as a representation of the “royal blood that runs in the veins of every suffragette.” Green represented hope and white, purity.
The colors and their meanings were quickly adopted by similar movements around the world.
As the Model T rolled off Henry Ford’s assembly line, women in the US were rallying to fight another battle.
In 1908, hundreds of women in New York City demonstrated on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to demand their union and the right to vote. The protest took place on March 8 and resulted in the first permanent union for women workers in the US a year later.
The news spread across Europe and women were inspired to take action.
In 1910, Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an International Women’s Day during the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark, declaring, “The women of all countries shall annually observe a Woman’s Day, the main purpose of which which should be to help achieve women’s suffrage. Women’s Day should have an international character and be carefully prepared.”
Her proposal passed with unanimous agreement and International Women’s Day was formed. The following year, on March 19, 1911, millions of people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland celebrated International Women’s Day for the first time.
The United Nations officially celebrated International Women’s Day for the first time in 1975, after declaring 1975 the International Women’s Year.
In 1978, what is now Women’s History Month began in the United States as a local Santa Rosa, California, celebration of what was then Women’s History Week. Planned and executed by the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women, the week fell on March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day. The following year, other communities planned Women’s History Weeks and a tradition was formed.
President Jimmy Carter was the first to issue a presidential proclamation establishing Women’s History Week during the week of March 8, 1980. National Women’s History Week continued to be proclaimed each year in March until 1987, when Congress passed a law establishing March as Women’s History Month.
Every year since then, US presidents have issued an annual proclamation designating March as Women’s History Month.
In President Barack Obama’s 2011 Women’s History Month proclamation, signed on the 100th anniversary of the first observance of International Women’s Day, he highlighted “the extraordinary achievements of women and honors their role in shaping the course of the nation’s history ours”.
In late 2017, marketing and media agencies took note of the announcement of Pantone’s color of the year 2018 – Ultra Violet. According to Pantone, the color communicates, “originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that guides us into the future.”
After the 100th celebration of International Women’s Day and Ultra Violet being named Color of the Year for 2018, purple saw its resurgence and popular appeal towards International Women’s Day. The Suffragettes may have started it, but the digital age really pushed purple into the international spotlight.
The most popular search engine in the world, Google, pointed out Google Doodle 2018 for International Women’s Day with none other than Ultra Violet. They harnessed the power of purple back then by using it to represent elements in their doodles for the world to see. They also brought it up subtly in the explanatory text describing the project.
Today, the color purple has a variety of meanings for different groups of people. Whether talking about the Purple Heart or the meaning of purple in the LGBTQ+ community, they all mean different things.
On this International Women’s Day, I encourage you all to take a deeper look into your closets and think about the colors you wear and what cultural connections they create. And if you dare, I encourage you to wear purple this International Women’s Day in solidarity with women around the world.
The US Army is currently forming a Women’s Initiative Team that is expected to begin in March 2023.
The Women’s Initiatives Team will bring together representatives from across the Department of the Army to recommend policy, program and resource changes to create opportunities for success in the recruitment, retention, readiness and advancement of women across the total Army.
