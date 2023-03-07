The Dispute Resolution Team ranks first in the international competition

Left to right: Austin LaBorwit ’23, Natalie Klein ’24, Robert DiBenedetto ’23

of Dispute Resolution Team (DRT) is a student-led organization that represents New York Law School in competitions based on alternative dispute resolution methods and advocacy skills. DRT members gain experience in various practice areas by interviewing and advising clients and negotiating, mediating and arbitrating joint disputes.

Here, we hear from two members of the team as they recount their achievements at the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) International Commercial Mediation Competition in Paris.

By Natalie Klein 24 and Austin LaBorwit 23

The ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) International Commercial Brokerage Competition is one of the largest educational competitions worldwide, exclusively dedicated to international commercial brokerage. In early 2023, 48 teams from 27 countries traveled to Paris for the five-day competition.

We, the members of the New York Law School Dispute Resolution Team, received notice of our opportunity to compete with only about two weeks to prepare.

Our preparation included studying and mastering fact patterns and submission practice rounds with our coach, Robert DiBenedetto 23, and other members of the Dispute Resolution Team. We appreciated the tremendous feedback and guidance provided by Professor F. Peter Phillips 87, Professor Chris FranklinAND Elaine Bromka in the weeks before the competition.

As soon as we arrived in Paris, we were excited to start the preliminary matches during the first three days. Each round of the competition involved a commercial dispute, with one student taking on the role of the client and the other student serving as the attorney. The rounds spanned various industries, including agriculture, imports and exports, international entertainment and software development. The disputes required negotiations related to trademarks, COVID-19, climate change, changing consumer demands and software malfunctions.

As we progressed through each round of the competition, we felt more and more comfortable working through the mediation process. We were excited to advance to the semi-finals and the final round of the competition. We believe, and many judges shared similar remarks, that the strength of our team came from our ability to work collaboratively in a way that truly represented an attorney-client relationship. Further, we prioritized actively listening to our competitors and used the mediator to ensure that everyone was on the same page at every stage of the mediation process. We thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the following teams we competed against: University of Trento in Italy, Charles University in the Czech Republic, University of Vienna in Austria, University of Auckland in New Zealand and NALSAR University of Law in India.

Each round included spectators from all over the world. The first preliminary took place in a classroom-style setting, the semi-finals at the ICC Paris headquarters and the final round on an auditorium stage with microphones in front of over 100 audience members. Because the facts were so well written, we could walk on stage feeling confident, even though we only had 16 hours to read and prepare the final model of the facts. The final 85-minute mediation session was exciting, and although it was our first time competing on a stage in front of a large audience, we focused strongly on collaborating with the other team and the mediator as if it were a real-life mediation session. . And as a result, it felt like we were the only five people in the room, working together toward our common goal of reaching an amicable settlement for both parties.

The world’s leading dispute resolution specialists served as mediators and judges and provided phenomenal feedback and advice which we implemented as we progressed through the competition. And throughout the week, we were able to network and chat with the esteemed professionals attending our rounds and at ICC hosted events.

Our team found the social and networking events just as exciting as the competition. We connected with students, lawyers and professionals from around the world and gained a cross-cultural perspective on the international legal community. It was great to learn about the different approaches to dispute resolution around the world. Professor Phillips introduced us to many members of the international Alternative Dispute Resolution community who were extremely supportive throughout the competition.

We are very excited to be the first runners-up in this international competition. We could not have done it without the immense support of the NYLS community, especially Professor Phillips.

Left to right: Ethelwald Olimpio Mendes, Lukas Klewein, Teresa Sihler, Alina Serhieieva, Helena DeBacker, Natalie Klein ’24, Austin LaBorwit ’23.