European Police, FBI take down international cybercrime gang

German police said Monday they have busted a Russian-linked cybercrime ring that has been blackmailing major companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros.

Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI and authorities in Ukraine, police in Düsseldorf said they were able to identify 11 individuals linked to a group that has been operating in various forms since at least 2010 .

The gang suspected of being behind the ransomware, known as DoppelPaymer, appears to be linked to Evil Corp, a Russia-based syndicate engaged in online bank heisting long before ransomware became a global scourge.

Among its most prominent victims were Britain’s National Health Service and Düsseldorf University Hospital, whose computers were infected with DoppelPaymer in 2020. A woman in need of emergency treatment died after having to be sent to another city for treatment.

Ransomware is the world’s most disruptive cybercrime. Gangs based primarily in Russia infiltrate networks and steal sensitive information before activating data-harvesting malware. Criminals demand payment in exchange for decryption keys and a promise not to post the stolen data online.

In a 2020 alert, the FBI said DoppelPaymer had been used since late 2019 to target critical industries around the world, including health care, emergency services and education, with six- and seven-figure rewards demanded routine.

An analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, Brett Callow, said DoppelPaymer has released data stolen from about 200 companies, including the US defense sector, that resisted payment. And given DoppelPaymer’s alleged connection through Evil Corp to the FSB, the successor to Russia’s KGB spy agency, “the bust could provide law enforcement with extremely valuable information,” he said.

Dirk Kunze, who heads the cybercrime department with the Rhine-Westphalia state police, said at least 601 victims have been identified worldwide, including 37 in Germany. Europol said victims in the United States paid at least 40 million euros ($42.5 million) to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021 to release important data that had been electronically intercepted using malware.

The group specialized in “big game hunting,” Kunze said, and ran a professional recruitment operation, luring new members with the promise of paid vacations and asking applicants to provide references for past cybercrimes.

He said police carried out simultaneous raids in Germany and Ukraine on February 28, seizing evidence and arresting several suspects.

Three other suspects could not be caught as they were beyond the reach of European law enforcement, Kunze said.

German police identified the fugitives as Russian nationals Igor Turashev, 41, and Irina Zemlyanikina, 36, and 31-year-old Igor Garshin, who was born in Russia but whose nationality was not immediately known.

Turashev has been wanted by US authorities since late 2019 in connection with cyber attacks carried out using a predecessor of DoppelPaymer, known as BitPaymer, which is linked to Evil Corp. The US government offered a $5 million reward in 2019 for information leading to the capture of its alleged leader, Maksim Yakubets.