Patriot Service Dogs are wagging their tails after winning an international service award

Jim Williams never knew that an animal would change his life.

Williams served 20 years in the military and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He signed up for Patriot Service Dogs, an organization that pairs well-trained service dogs with veterans for free, about four years ago to find a service dog that could help in his recovery.

The organization placed him with a crate named Major. Today, Williams doesn’t go anywhere without his furry friend.

When I go places now, whether it’s at church or at work, I see that people are always more excited to see Major than I am, he said. I go into the office and people say, Hey Major, how are you?

Patriot Service Dogs won Defense Service Award 2022, which recognizes charterable organizations for outstanding service work. The award, which is sponsored by Land Rover and presented by Chase Bank, honored 25 finalists across the US and Canada. The five winners were based on a public vote and won a Land Rover Defender 130 along with $25,000.

The Patriot Service Dogs team unveiled the Land Rover to veterans and their families on February 18 at an event hosted at the Ocala Airport at Pilots Private Aviation.

Director Julie Sanderson told veterans the car will be used daily to transport dogs and veterans when they come for advanced training.

Sanderson said she is excited about the new car and is grateful for everyone’s efforts.

When we started Patriot Service Dogs, that wasn’t in the business plan, she said.

For the application, members of the organization helped create a video to show the impact of Patriot Service Dogs in the community.

We decided to make our video pitch with what we had: a good idea, good people and some supplies, Sanderson said. We were a small, tight-knit organization, so we made a video that reflected that.

But the organization learned about the awards only four days before the deadline.

We had to ask our volunteers and veterans at the last minute to participate, she said. Everyone answered our call even though we thought we had little chance of winning.

Sharon Boehmer, who also owns a patriotic service dog, served 10 years in the United States Army and she suffers from anxiety. She said her dog Radar it helps her anxiety and makes her feel free.

It can tell when I’m very anxious, and it can also detect migraines, Boehmer said.

The car will help the organization connect more veterans with service dogs, like Major and Radar.

Along with the car, Patriot Service Dogs plans to use the money for one of its programs. Sanderson said she will use the funds to help expand the volunteer puppy-raising program. Time commitments for the program range from a year to a few days at a time. People who participate are expected to provide a loving home dedicated to training a service dog for a veteran.

Sanderson said there’s nothing better than seeing volunteers and teams of organizations work together at events like the Discovery.

It’s an amazing feeling to go to work every day and provide comfort in a storm and hope, Sanderson said.