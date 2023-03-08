Cancer will cost the world $25 trillion over the next 30 years





One analysis predicts that China and the United States will bear most of the economic burden of cancer.Credit: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty The total cost of cancer to the global economy will reach 25.2 trillion international dollars between 2020 and 2050, according to an analysis of 29 cancers in 204 countries. Of that, five types of cancer will account for roughly half of that cost. The study, published in JAMA Oncology last month, it found that trachea, bronchus and lung cancer will be the most expensive, followed by colon and rectal cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer and leukemia.1 (see which cancers cost the most). Together, these cancers will cost approximately $12 trillion int over the next 30 years. International dollars are an artificial currency often used in economic analysis and comparisons in different countries. Source: Ref 1. People outside the cancer community may be surprised when they see the scale of the economic cost of cancer, says Andr Ilbawi, a technical lead in cancer control at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. These types of studies show that the economic cost of cancer is undeniable, he says. Global analysis Researchers have previously estimated the global cost of cancer as the leading cause of death worldwide, but these studies have mostly looked at a select number of cancers. To get a more complete picture, Simiao Chen, a health economist at the Heidelberg Institute for Global Health in Germany, and her colleagues collected economic and health data from around the world. They then modeled the future cost of cancer, disaggregating the data across countries and types of cancer. In addition to the direct cost of treatment, diagnoses affect the economy by forcing people to leave work and spend their savings on treatment. The analysis estimates that, without further investment in research and prevention, cancer will cost the global economy $25.2 trillion in accumulated health care costs, lost workforce and wasted savings over the next 30 years. This is equivalent to an annual tax on global domestic product over 30 years that exceeds the value of all goods and services exported by China, the world’s largest economy. Although three-quarters of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, the analysis found that more than half of the global cost of cancer will occur in high-income countries, with China and the United States Unions that bear the highest burden. . This is due in part to their large population, but also to the high cost of health care in the United States. Policy implications The study also found that the cost of some types of cancer varied around the world. Breast and cervical cancer will have the greatest economic impact in sub-Saharan Africa, while rich countries will bear the highest costs from cancers that mainly affect aging populations, such as lung cancer. Such information could help policymakers know which types of cancer to target in policy and prompt countries to invest in cancer research and prevention, Chen says. Cancer treatment is expensive. But the cost of not addressing cancer is even higher. In countries such as China, where lung cancer is common, policies aimed at curbing tobacco use could make a difference, Chen says. Many costly diseases can be treated with preventive care, such as vaccinations against the human papillomavirus, which is linked to cervical cancer, or regular cancer screenings, says Robin Yabroff, a health services researcher at the American Association of Cancer, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

