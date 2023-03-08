Sri Lanka closes $2.9 billion deal with IMF after China’s support

Bonds jump, rupee gains on prospect of IMF deal signing

Sri Lanka says it has completed all previous actions required by the IMF

China EXIM provided ‘specific’ financial guarantees – sources

Colombo in talks with India to expand $1 billion credit line

COLOMBO/WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) – Sri Lanka looks set to receive a signature on a long-awaited $2.9 billion four-year package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 20, after the crisis-hit country secured fresh support financial from China.

The IMF and the island nation confirmed on Tuesday that Sri Lanka had received guarantees from all its major bilateral creditors, a key step in securing funding and a milestone for the country embroiled in its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament there were signs the economy was improving, but there was still insufficient foreign exchange for all imports, making the IMF deal crucial so that other creditors could also start issuing funds.

“Sri Lanka has completed all previous actions required by the IMF,” Wickremesinghe said, adding that he and the central bank governor had sent a letter of intent to the IMF.

“I welcome the progress made by the Sri Lankan authorities in taking decisive policy action and obtaining financing guarantees from all their major creditors, including China, India and the Paris Club,” said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Twitter, adding that she looked forward to presenting the IMF-backed program to the executive board on March 20.

Approval is expected since the board generally won’t add items to its agenda unless its members are willing to act.

The country’s debt and international currency rose higher on the news, with bonds adding about 3 cents to the dollar, while the Sri Lankan rupee jumped as much as 7.8% to a 10-month high. Stocks closed more than 2% higher.

A new letter from the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) sent to Sri Lanka on Monday resolved the impasse. Sources close to the talks said EXIM offered “specific and credible” financial guarantees for a debt restructuring, with a specific link to the IMF program and clear language on debt sustainability.

The first tranche of funding was expected to be released immediately after the board meeting, the sources added.

In a letter in January, EXIM had offered Sri Lanka a two-year debt moratorium, but sources said this was not enough to meet IMF conditions.

“This is a positive development: it may be the first time that China has provided financial guarantees for textbooks to the IMF outside of a Common Framework process,” said Theo Maret, senior research analyst at Global Sovereign Advisory, in Paris.

At the end of 2020, Sri Lanka owed EXIM $2.83 billion, or 3.5% of its external debt, according to IMF data. In total, Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion, or nearly a fifth of its external public debt, by the end of 2022, calculations by the China Research Initiative for Africa showed.

IMF financing provides an anchor for countries to unlock other sources of financing. Sri Lanka was in negotiations with India, its second-biggest creditor, to extend a $1 billion credit line due to expire on March 17, two sources said.

Sri Lanka has to pay an average of about $6 billion annually until 2029 and will have to continue to engage with the IMF, Wickremesinghe said.

Debt-strapped countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka have faced unprecedented delays in securing IMF bailouts as China and Western economies clashed over how to secure debt relief.

Sri Lanka has waited for around 187 days to finalize a bailout after reaching a preliminary agreement. That compares with an average of 55 days it took low- and middle-income countries over the past decade to move from preliminary agreement to board signature, according to data compiled by Reuters.

“Debt restructurings inside and outside the Common Framework have taken longer than usual due to problems with creditor coordination and the drag from China,” said Patrick Curran at Tellimer. “The restructurings in Sri Lanka and Zambia are likely to set important precedents for future restructurings.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that Beijing will continue to participate in solving international debt problems in a constructive way.

Answering a question on the sidelines of an annual meeting of parliament, Qin also said China should be the last to be blamed for causing debt traps and called on other parties to share the burden.

