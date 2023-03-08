CU’s international advocacy has a positive impact on Ukraine





The World Council of Credit Unions International Advocacy (WOCCU) and its partners outlined how advocacy efforts by US credit unions have resulted in meaningful change for credit unions and their members in wartime Ukraine and why this ongoing advocacy support is necessary, during a session at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference. Andrew Price, WOCCU senior vice president of international advocacy and general counsel, told attendees to keep international advocacy in mind when they take to Capitol Hill this week to push lawmakers to support US credit unions. Tell them they have to tell USAID to continue funding what they were doing here for the relief (in Ukraine), Price told the audience. Alisa Stetsyshyn, a consultant in the USAID-funded WOCCU Credit for Agriculture Producers (CAP) Project, emphasized the importance of the Awards request by highlighting how WOCCU has been able to work through the CAP Project to ensure more proportionate regulations for credit unions. Ukrainians, especially since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country just over a year ago. Many credit unions immediately committed to all children of humanitarian aid in Ukraine. So they needed more time than they actually needed to help those in need not just to serve them, but as people helping their communities. And that’s why reducing the regulatory burden (and compliance paperwork) and giving them more time to help people was very important, especially at the beginning (of the full-scale war), Stetsyshyn said. WOCCU has been implementing the CAP Project since 2016 to strengthen the credit union sector in Ukraine and increase credit union lending to rural farmers and small agricultural businesses. This has continued strongly even during the war, with USAID recently extending the CAP Project until September 2024. Many types of international advocacy According to Anatoly Murha, President of the Ukrainian American Credit Union Association, even the smallest acts of international advocacy can go a long way in the culmination. Murha talked about some of the ways American credit union professionals can advocate for Ukrainian credit unions. When we call our elected officials, we make sure to say, congressman or congresswoman, we have X amount of members in your district, which affects 10,000 people in Ukraine. Right? If I have 2,500 members in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, and each of them has four family members in Ukraine, start doing the math and you’ll see what the exponential impact is. This is international advocacy, said Murha. But Murha noted that international advocacy is about more than just contacting elected officials. I think it’s also important to remember about the media. So if you are a credit union here or a vendor that has an employee who is Ukrainian, call your local media and tell them your story, Murha said. Rafal Matusiak, WOCCU board director and President of the National Association of Cooperative Savings and Credit Unions (NACSCU) of Poland, also gave his perspective on how much the support of US credit unions means to Ukraine, which borders Poland. southeast. Ukraine still needs this help, unfortunately for a long time, Matusiak said. This is why your cooperation and support is so important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cuna.org/articles/122212-international-cu-advocacy-makes-positive-impact-in-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos