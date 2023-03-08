Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day – Celebrating the achievements of women at UVA and around the world





Yesterday was International Women’s Day (March 8) and marked our official launch of Women’s History Month at UVA Health. This is one of our favorite times of year to celebrate women and their achievements, here at UVA Health and around the world. There have been countless efforts in the past century to address equality in all parts of the world for women and women’s rights. As we have made progress in our efforts towards a less biased world, we continue to embrace equality as our theme for Women’s History Month in March 2023. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate equality for all who identify as women. One of the missions of International Women’s Day is to promote women’s health, a mission definitely near and dear to all of us at UVA Health. We strive to make a positive difference for women in our healthcare settings: whether as members of our team or for the patients in our care. Although words are a powerful motivator for change, actions speak louder; at UVA Health, there are many examples of women whose actions are creating new frontiers in health care to address equity in our community and beyond. Today, we highlight three unsung heroes whose undying commitment to improving the health of women and our local communities is improving the lives of many in our UVA health community. These women demonstrate the possibility of change and the importance of accountability in our modern health care system, whether it’s expanding our standards of excellence, cultivating community and belonging, or delivering better health outcomes. Today we spotlight Jennifer L. Payne, MD, whose life work and passion are fighting to end the stigma surrounding mental health illness. As a professor and vice-chairman of the Department of Research in Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, Dr. Payne explores the connection between pregnancy and depression in order to uncover the unique challenges that individuals with mental illness face in their pregnancy journeys. Read the story of Dr. Paynes here. We also highlight two team members who are working to cultivate healthy, inclusive communities and health equity, both in Virginia and around the world. As new clinical instructor and nurse practitioner for our local Westhaven community, Christina Feggans-Langston, BSN, MSN writes: For me, this job isn’t just about having a body in a position: it’s about having someone who looks like you and who really knows and is comfortable with this community. I have come full circle. Read Christina’s story here. Nearly 2,000 miles away, in Bluefields, Nicaragua, research by Emma M. Mitchell, PhD, MSN, RN demonstrates the international importance of community as a means of increasing equality for women. Associate Professor of Nursing and Director of Global Initiatives, Dr. Mitchell is improving health outcomes for those at risk of cervical cancer by engaging the community through an app on a journey toward equitable healthcare access for all. Read the story of Dr. Mitchells here. Thanks to Jennifer L. Payne, MD; Christina Feggans-Langston, BSN, MSN; and Emma M. Mitchell, PhD, MSN, RN for helping to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond. We are humbled by your work, your contributions and your passion for a more equal and better world. You are today’s role model and we celebrate you and all women across UVA Health both this month and throughout the year. With gratitude, Marianne Baernholdt, RN

Dean of the School of Nursing Wendy Horton, PharmD

Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health Medical Center Melina R. Kibbe, MD

Dean of the School of Medicine Filed under: Community

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.med.virginia.edu/community/womens-history-month-and-international-womens-day-celebrating-womens-achievements-at-uva-and-around-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos