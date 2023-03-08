Bipartisan group of senators unveils bill targeting TikTok, other foreign tech companies

Washington — A bipartisan group of senators unveiled a bill Tuesday that would give the executive branch new powers to take action against technology companies with ties to foreign adversaries and cut them off from the U.S. market, a move that would allow the Biden administration eventually ban Chinese owned TikTok and other technological products in the name of protecting national security.

of lEGISLATION — titled the Restriction of Disclosure of Security Threats Endangering Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act — would apply to technology related to China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela that “poses a risk of unjust or unacceptable” for national security.

“Today everyone is talking about TikTok. But before there was TiKTok, there was Huawei and ZTE. Before that, there was Russia’s Kaspersky Labs,” Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and one of the bill’s sponsors. major sponsors, the Capitol said, referring to previous moves to block technology from other Chinese and Russian firms.

“Instead of playing Whac-A-Mole on Huawei one day, ZTE the next, Kaspersky, TikTok, we need a more comprehensive approach to assessing and mitigating these threats posed by these foreign technologies from these adversarial countries, ” he added.

TikTok, the massively popular social video platform, has come under fire in recent years from US lawmakers and regulators, who have expressed increasingly dire concerns about its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance and the potential for the Chinese Communist Party to have access to the extensive application. user data pit.

Sen. Mark Warner speaks during a news conference with other lawmakers to introduce the LIMITATION Act at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



The RESTRICT Act would give the Commerce Department tools to mitigate threats from foreign technology companies, including banning them, and create a “rules-based process” intended to withstand potential legal challenges , Warner said. It would also encourage the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify some information about why tech companies posed an unacceptable risk.

“We have to have our intelligence community willing to be willing to declassify information about why some of these foreign-based technologies pose national security risks, so we’re not just asking the public to trust us. ,” Warner. said.

The group, led by Warner and Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, also includes Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah.

“There are many of us who are concerned about privacy,” Romney said. “We say, ‘God, we don’t want the government to know everything we’re doing. We want to protect our personal privacy.” Well, one thing far worse than having our government invade our privacy is the Chinese Communist Party invading our privacy and being able to track and stalk us.”

The White House said it supported the legislation, the first time it has formally endorsed a plan that could lead to a ban on TikTok.

“This legislation will empower the United States government to prevent certain foreign governments from using technology services operating in the United States in a way that poses a risk to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security,” the adviser said. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. statement.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok said in a statement that “the fastest and most complete way to address any national security concerns about TikTok is to [the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] to approve the proposed agreement on which we have been working with them for almost two years.”

“We’ve been waiting for CFIUS to finalize our deal for over six months now, while our status has been debated publicly in a way that’s divorced from the facts of that deal and what we’ve already achieved,” Oberwetter said. “We will continue to do our part to deliver a comprehensive national security plan for the American people.”

Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted along party lines on a separate bill that would allow President Biden to ban TikTok. House Democrats on the committee voted against it, citing concerns about unintended consequences and the scope of the legislation.

The Senate and House of Representatives voted last year to ban the app from government devices, and the White House recently gave agencies 30 days to implement the ban.

TikTok has defended its handling of user data and said it does not share data with the Chinese government. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify in Congress later this month.

