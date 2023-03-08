Gender equality in focus on International Women’s Day

Wednesday is International Women’s Day with a theme this year focusing on the need for gender equality.

The annual commemoration, which dates back to 1911 and fights for women’s rights, is a day for people everywhere to celebrate the achievements of women across society.

The United Nations is focusing its programs for International Women’s Day on the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and working to address gaps in access to vital technology.

The UN says that worldwide 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and that without access and the ability to feel safe online, they are unable to develop the digital skills needed to engaged in digital spaces.

In Washington, the White House is hosting the International Women of Courage award ceremony for the first time. The award, which has been given to 180 women from 80 countries since 2007, recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, strength and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and equity, often at a high level. personal risk and sacrifice, according to the US State Department.

This year’s event will feature 12 honorees, including an award for women and girls in Iran who have led protests since the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.