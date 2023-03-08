Proof point: Canadian women fueled a pandemic shift to higher-paying jobs





Changes in Canada’s labor market after the pandemic saw nearly 200,000 women move into jobs that involved less personal contact and often significantly higher wages. This is much more than we would expect based on the percentage of women employed in these jobs before the pandemic. These shifts added $9 billion in additional household wage income for women and accounted for 15% of the total increase in their earnings during the pandemic recovery. However, women still reaped smaller wage gains than men making similar moves. This is likely a result of more men moving into senior management roles. Ultimately: Canadian women disproportionately powered the labor force shift to low-contact, higher-paid, higher-skilled jobs. Although this has improved their incomes, a pay gap will remain until equal representation in senior management is achieved. Women are three times more likely to leave high-contact jobs during a crisis Women simply did not return to the workforce after the pandemic lockdowns. Many of them changed the nature of the work they were doing to higher paying and more productive roles. Labor force participation among working women hit a record high of 85.6% in January. This is a dramatic turnaround from the beginning of the crisis, when participation fell down at the lowest level in over 30 years. Aided by more flexible working arrangements and affordable childcare, this rebound also saw a wave of women taking steps to advance or reshape their careers. This is especially true for those working in high-touch sectors such as hospitality services, which were hit hard by the crisis. These businesses, many of which were forced to close temporarily due to public health measures, experienced an exodus of approximately 178,000 workers. Most of them were women. Despite filling ~55% of jobs in these sectors before the pandemic, women have accounted for 80% of labor movement away from them. In total, nearly 140,000 women have now left these jobs. These jobs boosted women’s earnings, but men’s earnings were higher At the same time, women accounted for more than half of workers entering jobs in low-touch industries (including professional, scientific, technical and financial services, insurance and real estate). More than three-quarters of the women who moved into these sectors had at least a post-secondary degree. Women who made this change were rewarded with higher earnings. Of the $21 billion in additional income generated by the shift of labor to higher-paying sectors during the pandemic, $9 billion (or 43%) went to women. This accounted for 15% of the total increase in women’s earnings during the recovery from the pandemic. However, men reaped much higher wages. For example, although women accounted for 60% of the jobs created in finance, insurance and real estate alone during the course of the pandemic, they realized less than half (46%) of the wage growth attributable to movement in this sector. In fact, women (with degrees) in finance, insurance, real estate, and leasing earn approximately 85 cents for every dollar earned by men. And the wage gap in this industry is more pronounced among workers with higher levels of education. Women are much less likely to be senior managers What could be the cause? Probably the positions held by women. On average, across all sectors, men make up over two-thirds of top management positions, even though the number of women and men in the labor market is equal. Among parents, women’s results in the labor market are even worse. Fathers with young children are more likely to be senior managers, filling 10% of these roles while mothers account for less than 3%. While affordable childcare will increase women’s labor force participation, ensuring adequate representation of women in senior leadership roles is also critical. Carrie Freestone is a member of the macroeconomic analysis group and is responsible for examining key economic trends including consumer spending, labor markets, GDP and inflation. Proof Point is edited by Naomi Powell, Managing Editor of RBC Economics & Thought Leadership. Disclaimer This article is intended as general information only and should not be relied upon as legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete analysis of the topics discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thoughtleadership.rbc.com/proof-point-canadian-women-drove-a-pandemic-shift-into-higher-paying-jobs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos