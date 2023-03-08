Canada’s single-use plastic ban faces first legal test

Canada’s single-use plastics regulations face their first legal test today as the plastics lobby and the federal government head to court.

A federal court judge will hear arguments from lawyers for all sides from Tuesday to Thursday in Toronto.

The federal judge, who is not expected to issue a ruling for months, must consider whether Ottawa was justified in listing plastic products as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

“This is one of the biggest environmental court cases we’ve seen in Canada,” said Anthony Merante, plastics activist at Oceana Canada, an intervener in the case.

“This is about addressing Canada’s second most important environmental crisis, which is the global plastic pollution crisis.”

The Liberal government relied on a scientific assessment of plastic pollution published in 2020. It found that plastic pollutes rivers, lakes and other bodies of water, harming wildlife and leaving microplastic fragments in the water we drink.

That report was quickly followed by several federal policy and regulatory moves, culminating most recently in the federal government officially announcing dates for banning the manufacture, sale and importation of certain plastic products.

The ban affects tote bags, straws, chopsticks and cutlery. Some of these bans have already gone into effect and some won’t happen until 2025.

The federal government announced which single-use plastics will be covered by a national ban in 2022. (CBC Graphics)

As the government tried to address the pollution problem, the plastics industry accused the government in legal briefs of introducing a “fatally flawed” plan. It is not the federal government’s place, complainers argue, to regulate plastic pollution when provinces and territories usually handle waste management.

“The government’s decision to regulate all plastic products may be motivated by laudable goals (eg diverting waste from municipal landfills and capturing the value of a circular plastic economy),” says the court filing filed on behalf of the industry. of plastic. However, these goals must be pursued in accordance with the Constitution”.

The plastics industry also contends that the federal government failed to demonstrate that there was sufficient scientific evidence to justify the regulations. The industry argues that Ottawa failed to “conduct a risk assessment” and “characterize the ecological exposure to all plastic products.”

“The toxicity test is not satisfied by establishing that a single bottle cap poses a risk to a single animal,” says a legal brief filed on behalf of the plastics industry.

The plastics companies bringing the case Dow Chemical Canada, Imperial Oil and Nova Chemicals declined to comment or did not return CBC’s requests for comment. The Coalition for Responsible Plastic Use, an industry group, also an applicant in the case, did not respond.

A University of York researcher not involved in the case said he believes the federal government’s plastics policies, while well-intentioned, are rooted more in politics than science.

“What they’re doing is answering an optical issue where we see plastic bags in our environment and oceans,” said Calvin Lakhan, a research scientist and co-investigator of the Waste Wiki project in the faculty of environmental studies. “These are things that consumers really care about.”

Life cycle analysis of individual plastic items, Lakhan said, is complex; he suggested that the Liberals’ approach to plastic pollution needs an overhaul.

Protesters gather outside the federal courthouse in Toronto. A judge will hear arguments from lawyers for all sides Tuesday through Thursday. (Michael Cole/CBC)

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement to the media that the Liberals are fulfilling a campaign promise. He then went after the plastics industry.

“While a handful of large multinational companies try to stop our ban on harmful single-use plastics, we will continue to fight for the clean and healthy environment Canadians deserve,” Guilbeault said in the statement. “We will stick to the facts and the science and provide the sustainable options that Canadians are looking for.”

The court will hear from several intervenors, including the American Chemistry Council, American Fuel and Petrochemical Producers and the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Several environmental groups, including Environmental Defense and Oceana, will also file to ask the court to uphold the government’s plastic regulations.

The lawyer representing environmental groups, Lindsay Beck of Ecojustice, said a win for the government would strengthen the push against plastic pollution, while a loss would throw a wrench in those efforts.

If the court strikes down the regulations, she said, it could have a domino effect that could force the government to reverse its ban on single-use plastics, which is also subject to own court challenge .

A 2019 Deloitte study found that less than one-tenth of the plastic waste Canadians produce is recycled. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

“That means that ban would be vulnerable to overturning,” Beck said.

Federal data shows that in 2019, 15.5 billion plastic grocery bags, 4.5 billion pieces of plastic cutlery, three billion chopsticks, 5.8 billion straws, 183 million six-pack rings and 805 million containers were sold in Canada.

A 2019 Deloitte study found that less than one-tenth of the plastic waste Canadians produce is recycled. This meant that 3.3 million tonnes of plastic were being thrown away every year, almost half of it in plastic packaging.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have already taken action against plastic bags, as have several cities, including Regina, Victoria and Montreal.

Sobeys eliminated single-use plastic bags at its checkout counters in 2020, and Walmart followed suit last April. Loblaws announced Monday morning that it will ban plastic bags by spring 2023.

Many fast food outlets have replaced plastic straws with paper versions in recent years as well.