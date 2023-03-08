The mission organized a breakfast with NGOs to mark International Women’s Day





On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the head of the OSCE mission in Skopje, Ambassador Killian Wahl, invited Gender Equality Platform and women’s rights activists to hear firsthand about their initiatives, activities, challenges and advocacy efforts. The event helped us identify points for cooperation between the Mission and the participants. Ambassador Wahl expressed gratitude to the activists for their hard work on behalf of gender equality and the advancement of the rights of women and other marginalized groups in the country. Acknowledging that there is still much work to be done, he added, Pursuing gender equality in politics, society and the economy can only succeed through the joint and synchronized efforts of institutions, political actors, NGOs and all actors of the others. During the early 2000s, the OSCE Mission in Skopje was one of the biggest supporters, when the first initiative to increase the percentage of women on the electoral rolls to 30% was presented to the Parliament and the subsequent effort to increase it to 40% in 2015. As a result, we expect to receive advocacy support from the Mission in the new initiative to achieve 50% of women on electoral rolls, Savka Todorovska, President of the National Council for Gender Equality. Never underestimate the power of networking, said Sabrije Tefiki from the Women’s Forum in Tetovo, adding that it is very important for her as a young person to be able to meet peers working towards the same cause for the advancement of women’s rights, sharing experiences and ensuring that the voices of women and young people are heard in policy-making. Marija Savovska from Akcija Zdruzenska agreed, adding that the event was a good opportunity to meet mission members with whom we found mutual understanding on how to try to improve women’s political participation at the local level. Similarly, Marija Risteska, Executive Director of the Center for Research and Policymaking and coordinator for the EBRD’s Women in Business Program in the Western Balkans, identified cooperation to strengthen policy dialogue on women’s economic empowerment as a possible area . for collaborative advocacy. Marija Todorovska, program director at Open Gate LaStrada in North Macedonia, spoke about her organizations work in preventing human trafficking. She noted that the role of the police and law enforcement agencies is crucial to ensure that coordination mechanisms work well for a timely response, protection and prevention, and the support of the OSCE Mission to Skopje in this area is important. in increasing their capacities. Biljana Tasheva from Vizia e Kavadar, presented her work of the organization for the establishment of the first regional counseling center for women and children victims of domestic violence, which is jointly financed by the municipalities of Kavadrc, Negotina, Demir Kapisa and Rosoman. Natasha Dimova from the Stella Network took the opportunity to speak to the Ambassador about their new project which aims to mentor young ladies between the ages of 15 and 19 to help them start thinking about their future careers . Hajdi Shterjov Simonović, Executive Director of the Healthy Options Project Skopje (HOPS), summed up the experience, saying that the event was of great importance because representatives from the sector working for gender equality gathered in the same place, which gave them the opportunity to exchange information, update each other on current activities, network and discuss further cooperation in the field of gender equality, prevention and protection from gender-based violence and domestic violence.

