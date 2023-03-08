Statement of the Prime Minister, the Parliamentary Secretary on International Women’s Day





Prime Minister David Eby and Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, have released the following statement on International Women’s Day: “On International Women’s Day, we celebrate all women, girls, two-spirited and non-binary individuals in British Columbia. We understand that women are so often the cornerstone of our communities – and our economy. “We have a long history of extraordinary women who have worked hard to make our society better and more welcoming for all. We also know that more work is needed to ensure that everyone is treated equally in our province, regardless of gender. “For this reason, we are very proud that yesterday our government presented the new legislation on salary transparency for the first reading in the legislature. This bill recognizes that many women are still paid less than men to do the same work. Pay transparency will help illuminate the gender pay gap in BC and help us move closer to equal pay for equal work. “We are grateful to the many people from the private and public sectors, labor unions, non-profit organizations, advocacy groups and Indigenous communities who shared their views on how we can best address the gender pay gap in British Columbia. “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but they have been especially difficult for women. Women were disproportionately affected by the economic challenges of the pandemic, and many also faced increased gender-based violence during the crisis – a serious issue that continues. “Our government has stepped up to help and we will continue to do so. “We’ve introduced the BC Affordability Loan, which has helped 85% of British Columbians. Many families will also benefit from three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments this year, and in July 2023, the BC Family Benefit will permanently increase by 10%. In addition, single parents will receive up to an additional $500 per year. “We continue to expand access to affordable child care, which has allowed more women to join the workforce. Three-quarters of last year’s job growth in BC was driven by the employment of women. This reflects our government’s work to expand access to affordable and accessible childcare. However, women are still too often left out of high-paying and in-demand jobs. That’s why we’re improving training initiatives to close the skills gap. “We’re also making good on our commitment to make prescription contraception free for all BC residents starting April 1 – a first in Canada – so no one should face barriers to their sexual and reproductive health. “We cannot have true gender equality until everyone is free from violence. Work is underway to develop an action plan to address gender-based violence in British Columbia. At the same time, this is an urgent matter that requires action now. “That’s why we’ve taken steps like securing funding for community-based sexual assault response services, investing in safe housing and committing sustainable funding to more than 400 victim services and domestic violence programs gender basis across the province. Our government is also moving forward with legislation to address the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, which is a form of malicious and exploitative sexual violence. “These past few years have reinforced that we are all in this together. It is our shared responsibility to end all forms of discrimination and violence and build a better future for women, girls and two-spirited and non-binary people in British Columbia.

