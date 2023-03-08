These five investments will accelerate the pace

How to achieve gender equality Remove the spray

By Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum and Silja Baller, Head of Mission, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice, World Economic Forum

Progress towards gender equality has seen major setbacks in recent years and the risk of further regression is intensifying. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a generational loss, increasing the projected time to achieve global gender equality from 100 to 132 years between 2020 and 2022. Women’s rights are under pressure worldwide.

Not only do millions of women and girls lose access and opportunity, but these changes also have far-reaching consequences for the global economy. At the same time, women continue to pioneer new money, rising to positions of power not previously held by a woman in public and private sector leadership. For the first time there is at least a woman in every parliament in the world and new research shows that the diversity between women MPs is at an all-time high.

We are living in a time of polycrisis, characterized by high volatility and unprecedented uncertainty. Economic gaps have opened with a disproportionate impact on women, people of color, LGBTQI individuals, and individuals with disabilities. For intersecting identities on these dimensions, the disadvantages are often compounded. At the beginning of 2023, we see the continued and, in some cases, expanding exclusion of women from full economic participation as workers, managers, consumers and suppliers; long-term trends, including technological change and climate change, look set to widen gender gaps; and a lack of recognition of the value of unpaid work, as well as a highly unequal distribution of care work persist. While technology has seen advances at unprecedented speed in recent years, access remains highly unequal and innovation does not aim to solve today’s biggest challenges or serve all individuals.

“We don’t want to go back to where we were before, we want to transform the system where we are all at the table, valuing all identities and creating societies that thrive not just because of its right, but because it makes economic sense ,” said Gabriela. Bucher, Oxfam, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.

Achieving gender equality remains a huge and multidimensional challenge. According to Global Gender Gap Report 2022, the two largest gaps remain in the realm of economic opportunity (with 60% of the global gender gap closed) and political empowerment (with only 22% of the gap closed). Where should we focus our collective efforts?

Labor force participation

The pandemic years saw significant declines in women’s labor force participation in each region of the world. In particular, women with caring responsibilities were among those who left the workforce and did not return. Global gender parity for labor force participation had been slowly declining since 2009. In 2022, it was 62.9%, the lowest level recorded since the first compilation of the Global Gender Gap index in 2006. However, the IMF estimates that it increased the participation of women in the labor force can only increase the economic output of some countries by as much 35%.

Senior leadership

In 2022, women held 33.4% of senior global leadership roles in the public and private sectors, marking a steady improvement over previous years and a good line for gender equality. The global share of women ministers almost doubled from 2006 to 2022, and the global share of women in parliament increased from 14.9% in 2006 to 22.9% in 2022.

Several industries where women have been historically underrepresented have hired women in leadership roles at an accelerated pace since 2016, including technology, energy and supply chain, and transportation; however, this positive shift looks uncertain as earnings have been returning in recent months with early data suggesting layoffs are taking a toll women disproportionately.

In addition, women are leaving leadership positions at an increasing rate, both in industry and in politics. The challenge remains not only to create the conditions in which women can advance to senior leadership roles, but also where they can thrive in such roles. More diverse leadership among stakeholders is key to addressing the current crisis, as diversity of perspectives has been shown to lead to more evidence-based and, therefore, higher quality decision-making.

Democracies will never work better if half the population [women] not included. Women today are at the base of our societies. Where they are not they are in positions of power, power is very hostile to women,” said Arancha Gonzalez Laya – Dean, Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA), Sciences Po, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.

Pay equity

The gender pay gap remains one of the most prominent indicators of inequality in the current system. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, the global gender gap for estimated earned income was approximately 49%, while it was 35% for equal pay for similar work across OECD countries, the pay gap stands at 13% for average income of full income. -temporary workers. Pay gap reporting and/or auditing by private sector firms, still relatively new measures, are already mandatory in almost half of OECD countries, yet evidence so far has found small effects at best. The most promising examples of scaling are emerging from the front lines of industry action, with individual companies designing ambitious global governance frameworks and automated analytics to close the gender pay gap.

Innovation systems

Women continue to be overlooked in critical parts of the innovation ecosystem. A goal to create more gender equitable innovation systems brings into focus a series of levers for the advancement of gender equality. These include ensuring equal access to education and training for in-demand STEM skills, equal access to jobs and leadership opportunities in the industries of the future, fair access to venture capital and, at a more basic level, closing the digital gender divide . Addressing these dimensions is essential to ensure a just transition to the green and digital economy, creating products that are gender responsive and serving a wider market, as well as growing the talent pool, leading to more progress creative and faster in solving humanity’s extraordinary challenges. faces today.

Systems of care

In many countries, care jobs are characterized by low pay and low social mobility and are mainly filled by women, people of color and migrant workers. When it comes to unpaid care work, 76% globally is performed by women, often preventing them from gaining paid employment. In economies that measure the value of unpaid care, the sector is estimated to represent a critical share of GDP ranging between 10 and 39% according to the ILO, and this number is expected to rise as changing demographics increase demand for care services. care. Thus, building a well-functioning care economy will positively impact women’s ability to participate in the economy on equal terms and, therefore, contribute to closing gender gaps in labor force participation, wages and leadership.

If women do not have basic care services, they simply cannot work and must work if they want to put food on the table. It’s that simple, said Mirai Chatterjee, SEWA, at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

In 2023, gender equality will have to become a central objective of economic policy-making and business strategies. Focusing efforts on these five dimensions will not only create fairer societies, but will be a high-return investment in the future of the global economy and a prerequisite for solving the current crisis.