



Thank you, Mr. Speaker, for calling us and for assembling an excellent panel of speakers today. On February 23, the UN General Assembly adopted, by 141 votes in favor, a resolution condemning the human rights and humanitarian consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, including the ongoing attacks against critical infrastructure with devastating consequences for civilians. . Standing with Ukraine, 140 countries called for an immediate end to attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and any deliberate attacks on civilian facilities, including schools and hospitals. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Putin expected to succeed within weeks. Twelve months later, Putin is losing his fight and is resorting to desperate measures. It is indiscriminately hitting civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country. Many of these attacks have no military value, they are deliberately aimed at spreading terror among civilians, and by targeting power plants and hydroelectric dams, he is seeking to plunge the population of Ukraine into cold and darkness. This, after Russia itself joined others in the UN Security Council two years ago, in April 2021, to adopt Resolution 2573 requiring parties to armed conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and spare infrastructure civilians critical to providing essential services while also protecting the civilians who operate it. Deputy Minister Demchenkov described for us today the impact of the attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and its nuclear facilities, as well as Ukraine’s impressive response. In March of last year, Russia illegally took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, subjecting staff to her in terrible treatment and the increased risk of a nuclear incident. IAEA Director General Grossi last week highlighted the ongoing safety and security risks. The Russian Federation is solely responsible for the dangerous, unsafe and challenging situation at the plant, the direct consequences of its illegal occupation. This, from an alleged responsible nuclear actor. As Director General Grossi underlined, the sound of falling artillery is never far away. Just last week, a Russian missile hit a residential building in the city killing 13 people including a small child. In response, the UK has given over 4.5 million to support the work of agencies in Ukraine. We have also increased our support to help Ukraine deal with attacks on its wider energy infrastructure. To date, the UK has provided almost £80m of support, including: 10 million for the Energy Communities Energy Support Fund for emergency equipment;

A $50 million guarantee to Ukraine’s electricity operator (via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development);

856 generators;

5 million for civilian nuclear safety and equipment and activities;

10 million for generators and heaters for Ukraine’s military effort;

Continued support for Ukraine to protect its critical national infrastructure through the provision of air defense capabilities; AND

A G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and protect its energy infrastructure. Next, in June, the UK and Ukraine will co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London focusing on the role of the private sector in supporting recovery and reconstruction. Mr. Speaker, the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure has created uncertainty far beyond Ukraine’s national borders. What is clear from today’s discussion is how interconnected we are, and the risks and vulnerabilities this creates. Domestically, in December, the UK Government published our own Resistance Framework. This details our commitment to strengthening the sustainability of our CNI in the public and private sectors, building a stronger understanding of our risks and interdependencies, and developing new standards and security processes. By 2030, the UK will: Build on existing resilience standards to create common yet flexible resilience standards across CNI; AND

Review existing regulatory regimes for resilience to ensure they are fit for purpose. In higher priority sectors that are not already regulated and for higher priority risks, we will consider implementing standards through regulations. And for interdependencies, we have developed a CNI Knowledge Base: a bespoke tool for mapping CNI, to identify interdependencies across and within sectors to form a single source of truth for UK CNI and to help users collaborate in how we anticipate, prevent and respond to risks. Mr. Speaker, Russia’s continued violations of international law and increased targeting of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure is morally bankrupt. It is a cynical and calculated strategy of cruel destruction. And this is a strategy that will fail. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russias-increased-targeting-of-ukraines-critical-infrastructure-is-moral-bankruptcy-uk-statement-to-the-osce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

