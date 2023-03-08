The Government has released the White Paper on Singapore’s Response to COVID-19, as Singapore lifted its remaining COVID-19 measures and transitioned to a new normal of endemic COVID-19. The White Paper examines our nation-wide response to the pandemic and sets out key lessons for Singapore so that we can better prepare for the next pandemic.

The White Paper is based on insights from an internal review by former head of the Civil Service Mr. Peter Ho and findings from after-action reviews conducted by government agencies. The White Paper seeks to synthesize the breadth of perspectives gathered to provide the most balanced and objective account of our response to COVID-19.

Review of our experience

What we did well

Compared to other countries, Singapore has done well in protecting lives and livelihoods. in maintained the sustainability of our health system and successfully vaccinated the population. of assistance given to businesses helped them stand. Livelihoods were maintained through support schemes for the self-employed and skills training and job placement for displaced workers. As a result, we avoided a deeper economic crisis. We too kept our air, port and land connections open so global supply chains can continue to flow to and through Singapore and the region.

The pandemic affected daily life. Many Singaporeans experienced severe life stresses at home and at work. Public and private organizations worked side by side to provide more financial, social and mental support for the vulnerable. in continued the education of our students throughout the pandemic, avoiding the severe learning disruptions faced by students in other countries. After all, there was one high level of confidence in fighting this pandemic together – between government and people, between individuals and communities.

What could we have done better?

There were also areas where we could have done better, in particular explosion in migrant workers’ dormitories during the first months of the crisis, which could have spiraled out of control and overwhelmed our health care system. Another one was ours the ability to scale contact tracing efforts to keep pace with the intensity and pace of the explosions. The TraceTogether (TT) program initially faced slow adoption and suffered a setback with the discovery that TT data could be used for criminal investigations after earlier assurances that the data would only be used for contact tracing.

Even the government may have been less definitive in its original mask-wearing positionAND more flexible in implementing safe management measures. The constantly changing rules were frustrating for businesses and individuals. of the transition to recovery at home also happened very quicklycausing considerable distress to infected individuals and their family members.

Finally, for border measures, we had to make difficult decisions all around if the borders will be closed, to whom the restrictions should apply and then, when the borders will be reopened. On the other hand, we could have tightened the borders more aggressively when faced with signs of the virus spreading rapidly elsewhere, and eased them earlier once it was clear that the main risk would not be more than imported cases.

These issues have prompted reflection on the important lessons to be learned from our COVID-19 experience. Where we have done well, we will cement these benefits for the future. Where there have been shortcomings in our response, we will identify and address them to better prepare for the next pandemic.

Lessons for the next pandemic

The White Paper distills what we have learned from COVID-19 into seven key lessons.

a. We have to improve to decide from the beginning which dimension should be prioritized at every stage of dealing with the pandemic and to adapt more quickly to the changing situation. Our response to the crisis must strike the right balance between precision and ease of implementation, and we must not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

b. We have to strengthen Singapore’s resilience as an economy, society and nation. We must maintain access to key resources by building buffers, invest in critical systems and capabilities to marshal our resources well, and improve the adaptability of our infrastructure and workforce so we can move quickly when we need to.

c. We should deepen engagements and strengthen partnerships with people and private sectors to exploit their strengths. To do this well, the government must develop an ecosystem to support and nurture these peacetime relationships.

d. We should expand our healthcare capacity and strengthen public health expertise and organizational capabilitiesespecially in the control and management of communicable diseases.

e. Science and technology should be put to better use to support future pandemic crisis management and response. We must invest in data engineering capabilities and interoperable systems across government, and improve the cyber security of our systems.

p. The pandemic highlighted the need for the government to strengthen its structures and capabilities for crisis planning and management. In particular, the range of baseline scenarios for pandemic planning will need to be expanded.

g. Throughout the pandemic, clear and transparent public communications it kept citizens informed and reassured, as well as psychologically prepared for what to expect. We will build on this foundation and consider how else public communications can be used to shape the national psyche in support of significant change during a crisis.

In this crisis of a generation, we received a strong response from the entire nation. The public, private and people sectors came together to deliver the best results for our people and our country. From healthcare workers and other essential personnel working on the front lines, to private companies and community organizations who contributed their time and resources, and the many groups and volunteers who stepped forward to provide support to those in need – all went above and beyond the call of duty.

The government wishes to place on record our appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices of all those who were part of our multi-year fight against COVID-19. We also thank all Singaporeans who showed considerable resilience in complying with the measures put in place at various stages of the pandemic.

Members of the public can access the White Paper at go.gov.sg/covid-19-white-paper. The White Paper will be debated in Parliament later this month.

