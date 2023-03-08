Edmonton’s mayor calls for social services funding during first meeting with Premier Danielle Smith





In his first meeting with Danielle Smith since she became Alberta premier nearly five months ago, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohias asked for more funding for social services. The mayor, who met Tuesday with Smith and three cabinet ministers, is seeking more shelter beds, supportive housing units and drug treatment spaces, plus $100 million for business revitalization zones in central Edmonton. Sohi is also urging the province to improve homeless shelter standards and develop a plan to release homeless people from correctional facilities and hospitals. In a letter shared with the prime minister on Tuesday, the mayor’s office says insufficient investment in addressing these issues has a human cost and negative effects on business. “There is still much work to be done and we are asking the Government of Alberta to accelerate the fulfillment of jurisdictional responsibilities,” the letter states. At a press conference, Sohi said his meeting with the prime minister, Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken and Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jeremy Nixon was scheduled for 30 minutes but ran an hour. “I felt we were heard and I’m optimistic that they will work with us to meet them,” he said. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi discussed social services with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith during a March 7 meeting. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC) Sohi said some of the province’s recent budget commitments could go towards priorities he has identified, including funding for affordable housing and mental health initiatives. He said those priorities were shared with the province before the budget was released last week. Sohi said more than a dozen organizations, including nearby municipalities, nonprofits and businesses, sent advocacy letters to the prime minister ahead of the meeting, echoing his concerns. He said the Prime Minister mentioned that he had received some of the letters. In a letter to the premier on Monday, the Edmonton Coalition of Civic Unions called for more harm reduction services, affordable housing initiatives, shelter spaces and drug treatment programs. The coalition represents members in the City of Edmonton, the Edmonton Public Library, Epcor, Capital Power and other employers. According to the province’s substance abuse watchdog website, Edmonton saw 18 per cent more drug poisoning deaths than Calgary from January to November 2022. Edmonton paramedics also responded to about twice as many drug-related calls. opioids than their counterparts in Calgary last year. “Our members are seeing the effects of this, with increased safety concerns at LRT stations and libraries, recreation centers and public parks,” CECU’s letter said. Sohi said the prime minister made no promises about timelines, but committed to working with the city on its priorities. A statement from the premier’s office said the province “will continue to be an active and willing partner” in addressing social issues in the city centre, including through its Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force. Smith also “raised the need to collaborate on major capital projects and raised concerns about high property taxes and their negative effects on small businesses and jobs, particularly downtown,” the statement said. “Premier Smith committed to working with the City of Edmonton on the issues they raised, but identified the need for detailed plans to address their specific requests.”

