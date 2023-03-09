News: NATO marks International Women’s Day with a conference on gender equality in technology, March 8, 2023





On International Women’s Day (8 March 2023), experts from across the Alliance gathered at NATO headquarters to discuss the role women and gender play in shaping future technologies and how technologies must adapt to empower and protect women and men equally as in civil life. and military domains.

Titled Innovators and Game Changers: Women in Tech Shaping the Future, this hybrid conference brought together representatives from NATO capitals, academia and industry. Irene Fellin, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, opened the event. She emphasized the correlation between peace and gender equality, both online and offline. The digital gender divide, she said, sets back gender equality and democracy and has a profound economic impact. She added: we must all work together to bridge the huge gender gap in technology. Across the NATO Enterprise, with partners, industry and academia By including women in science and technology, you get more brainpower, more ideas, more creativity. This is what we need, what NATO needs, what we all need. While there has been tangible progress for the inclusion of women in the tech industry over the years, much remains to be done. In 2022, women represented just one-third of the workforce and one-quarter of leadership positions at the 20 largest global technology companies. At the same time, women are regularly subjected to digital abuse and harassment. Reflecting on the impact of technology on women in both the civilian and military fields, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan said: we need to do a much better job of understanding our environment and analyze new technologies and their impact on our security through a gender lens. So we can better understand the threat environment, but also the opportunity environment, because they go hand in hand. Discussions addressed gender biases in technology and the risks they pose to women, including in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Participants also raised the issue of women’s access to digital training and education from a very early age, as well as the challenges and opportunities of attracting, recruiting and retaining women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The NATO conference aligned with the United Nations theme for International Women’s Day 2023: DigitTALL: innovation and technology for gender equality.

