International Women’s Day social posts from women leaders





International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and has been celebrated since 1911. In honor of the day, several members of the Relief Society, Youth, and Primary general presidencies posted messages on social media Wednesday, March 8, about the women in their lives. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a video together from their recent ministry in Nairobi, Kenya. Our love for Christ motivates us to serve others. On behalf of the 7 million women in Relief Society and all young women in the world, we wish you the happiest International Women’s Day, they wrote. Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a message for single women. My single sisters, know that I feel to speak to you and to all my sisters who need to know that our Heavenly Father loves and knows them, she wrote. Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, told the story of Chris Belcher, whom she met in an institute class. I was immediately drawn to her wisdom, her humor, her faith in Jesus Christ, and the way she handled trials so gracefully. Kris had eye cancer, which resulted in her losing her sight in 2003 and losing her life in 2020, she said. When Sister Craig was new to her calling and an international assignment, she received an encouraging message from Chris. How did she know I was nervous, insecure and in need of some courage? Well, she didn’t, but God did! He soothed my troubled heart with a text from Kris. A woman He could count on to know and then act on a prompting even when it might not make sense. Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her gratitude for Megumi Yamaguchi, who lives in Japan and is a freelance translator. She taught me that language is a powerful tool for connection and that God wants His children to be connected to each other and most importantly to Him, Sister Wright wrote. Sister Wright concluded: Megumi’s unique talents continue to bless my life and all those in her sphere of influence. I am forever grateful that God brought us together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thechurchnews.com/leaders/2023/3/8/23631236/international-womens-day-relief-society-young-women-primary-leaders-social-posts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos