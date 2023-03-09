International
On International Women’s Day, Afghan women attack the Taliban and say the world has ‘completely neglected us’
Islamabad – As the world marks International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Afghan women have little to celebrate. of Taliban regime has methodically deprived them of their basic rights since regaining power over the country in the summer of 2021. Forced out of most jobs and higher education, many women with the means to do so have fled their country, and thousands now live as refugees in neighboring Pakistan.
Among them is the journalist and TV presenter Nafeesa Malali. She now lives in a small apartment in a remote corner of Pakistan’s sprawling capital, Islamabad. As she spoke to CBS News, the bottle of anti-depressants she was prescribed sat next to her.
Malali said she feels like she is trapped in a cage. The joy of the women’s earlier days in her native country, during the US-led war that forced the Taliban from power for two decades, are a distant memory.
“Before the Taliban regained power, I would attend two to three functions organized on Women’s Day to celebrate progress,” she said.
Afghan women were not necessarily treated as equals to men in the conservative nation during the war, but they won the rights to study, work and travel.
“Today, all the progress of the last 20 years has been erased and the Taliban have excluded Afghan women from all parts of society,” she laments.
Many Afghan women feel that the international community has neglected them since the Taliban returned to power. They see Western countries watching and condemning Islamic extremists but doing little to help.
Humaira, who worked as a make-up artist for an Afghan national television network, has also become a refugee in the slums of Islamabad.
“It’s disheartening to realize that the international community has completely neglected us,” she told CBS News. “I can’t afford to send my son and daughter to school. It costs about $30 a month. My life is miserable here and I can’t see a good future ahead.”
Humaira reserves her anger and all the blame for her current circumstances exclusively on the Taliban, but she is convinced that the US and other Western powers should have taken a tougher stance after the hardline regime took concrete steps to deprive women of their rights.
She specifically pointed to the group’s supreme leader’s decree in December that no women banned indefinitely from the country’s universities.
“If the world had taken a stronger stand against the Taliban, they would not have dared to exclude women from public life,” she said.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan called the country the world’s most repressive for women’s rights, slamming the Taliban regime’s “particular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls trapped effectively in their homes”.
“It has been disturbing to witness their methodical, deliberate and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere,” said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN mission. in Afghanistan. Statement.
About 140 Afghan women held an International Women’s Day rally on Wednesday outside Islamabad’s press club, chanting anti-Taliban slogans but also calling for action from the rest of the world.
Women’s rights activist Minisa Mubariz, 37, told CBS News that she and other women at the protest were “extremely concerned about the international community’s silence on the situation of women in Afghanistan.”
“Afghanistan has become a prison for women. 20 million women are in this huge Taliban prison, and the world is just watching and silent,” she said, adding that it is not just a figurative prison: She accused the Taliban’s intelligence services of keeping around 800 Afghan women in current prisons, “brutally, against every right that should be given”.
“The tyranny of the Taliban is increasing day by day against Afghan women,” said Mubariz (seen in the photo above in the yellow jacket and purple scarf).
Muzdalifa Kakar worked as a journalist and presenter for the former Afghan government’s parliament television network. She told CBS News that she was forced to leave her country about four months ago.
“I am tired of the ineffective slogans of the international community,” she said, calling on the world to “act responsibly” and stop “neglecting its duty” towards Afghan women.
