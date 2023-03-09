UN: Afghanistan is the most repressive country in the world for women

ISLAMABAD (AP) Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, the country has become the most repressive country in the world for women and girls, deprived of almost all their basic rights, the United Nations said in grim assessments on the Day Women’s International.

The UN mission said in a statement on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking power as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

Girls are barred from education beyond the sixth grade, and women are barred from working, studying, traveling without a male companion, or even going to parks or baths. Women must also be covered from head to toe and are prohibited from working in national and international non-governmental organizations, hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world in terms of women’s rights, Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

She later told the UN Security Council in New York that the Taliban claim to have united the country, but they have also sharply divided it along gender lines. The Taliban tell the UN that this gender divide is not an important issue and is being addressed, and they say they should be judged on other achievements, she said.

At a time when Afghanistan must recover from decades of war, Otunbayeva said, half of the country’s doctors, scientists, journalists and potential politicians are locked in their homes, their dreams crushed and their talents confiscated.

It has been disturbing to witness their methodical, deliberate and systematic efforts to remove Afghan women and girls from the public sphere, she added.

Restrictions, particularly bans on education and NGO work, have drawn strong international condemnation. But the Taliban have shown no sign of backing down, claiming the bans are temporary suspensions, allegedly because the women were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly and because gender segregation rules were not being respected.

As for the ban on university education, the Taliban government has said that some of the subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values.

Confining half the country’s population to their homes in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm, Otunbayeva said.

It will condemn not only women and girls, but all Afghans, to poverty and aid dependency for generations to come, she warned. It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world.

At a carpet factory in Kabul, women who were former government workers or high school and university students now spend their days weaving carpets.

We all live as prisoners, we feel we are caught in a cage, said Hafiza, 22, who goes by her first name and was once a first-year law student before the Taliban banned women from attending lessons at her university. . The worst situation is when your dreams are shattered and you are punished for being a woman.

Another factory worker, 18-year-old Shahida, who also uses only one name, said she was in the 10th grade at one of Kabul’s high schools when her education was interrupted.

We only ask the (Taliban) government to reopen schools and educational centers for us and give us our rights, she said.

An Afghan women’s rights activist, Zubaida Akbar, told the Security Council that since the Taliban took power, the rights of Afghan women and girls have been destroyed by more than 40 decrees.

The Taliban have sought not only to erase women from public life, but to extinguish our basic humanity, said Zubaida, who spoke on behalf of the rights group Freedom Now which deals with 20 grassroots movements led mostly by women inside Afghanistan. There is a term that aptly describes the gender apartheid situation of the Afghan woman today.

Alison Davidian, Special Representative for UN Women in Afghanistan, said: The implications of the harm the Taliban are inflicting on their own citizens go far beyond women and girls.

No official from the Taliban-led government was available for comment.

At the Security Council, the UN’s Otunbayeva said there is a faction in the Taliban that disagrees with the oppression of women and girls and understands that attention must be paid to the real needs of all Afghans.

Perhaps she could eventually execute a change of direction, she said. But time is short. Global crises are multiplying. The demands on donor resources are multiplying as the availability of these resources decreases.

Ahead of Wednesday’s International Women’s Day celebrations, around 200 Afghan women small business owners organized an exhibition of their products in Kabul. Most complained about the loss of business since the Taliban took over.

I don’t expect the Taliban to respect women’s rights, said one of them, Tamkin Rahimi. Women here can’t exercise (their) rights and celebrate Women’s Day because we can’t go to school, university or go to work, so I think we don’t have a day to celebrate.

Ten of the 15 members of the Security Council issued a joint statement demanding that the Taliban immediately lift all of its oppressive measures against women and girls.

Recovery in Afghanistan cannot happen without the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all aspects of political, economic and social life, says the statement of Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. . ___

Associated Press United Nations writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.

This version has been corrected to show that the day was Wednesday.