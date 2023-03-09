International
International Women’s Day puts the spotlight on digital gender equality
Many in attendance wore suits, scarves or other clothing in hues ranging from navy to purple in honor of the women who work in technology, a sector that remains predominantly male.
I rarely see this room so full and so full of energy. It is a clear indication of the noble goals that we are all celebrating and representing today, said Assembly President Csaba Krsi in his speech. opening address.
Growing tech jobs
Joining the call for greater gender inclusion in technology and innovation, Mr. Krsi emphasized the connection with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provide the blueprint for a just and equitable future by 2030.
He said that by the middle of the century, 75 percent of jobs will be related to science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). However, women make up only 30 percent of the workforce at the 20 largest global technology companies in the world today.
Huge untapped potential
Mr. Krsi emphasized the need for intensifying global efforts to achieve SDG 5 for gender equality and to unleash the untapped potential of half of humanity.
According to some estimates, the exclusion of women from the digital world has been shaved 1 trillion dollars of the GDP of low- and middle-income countries in the past decade, he said.
Worse, if women and other marginalized groups are not given sufficient access to technology, we leave untapped great additional skills to solve the many challenges we are facing.
The promise and the perils
Technology can too improve the lives of women and girls around the world, like the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres observed in remarks about the eventdelivered by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray.
It can expand access to education, health care and financial services, as well as open new avenues to business and entrepreneurship.
But realizing the technology’s promise also means facing its dangerswhich calls for action that includes closing the so-called connectivity gap, as three billion people worldwide are still not connected to the Internet, mostly women and girls in developing countries.
Break down barriers
The Secretary General called for breaking down the barriers that keep women and girls offline, such as stereotypes that discourage them from studying science and mathematics.
Women’s leadership in STEM also needs to grow, he added, while the internet needs to be made safe for women and girls, who are the number one targets of online hate, abuse and harassment.
Ladies first
The head of the UN also highlighted a good news, as women are at the forefront to make technology safer, more accessible, more inclusive and more regulated.
Last September, Doreen Bogdan-Martin was chosen to lead the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICT), becoming the first woman Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (THAT) in its 158-year history.
Times are changing, she said in her keynote, sharing stories of how young women are using STEM, for example to increase access to education for the visually impaired and to help indigenous communities fight climate change.
Ms. Martin reported on the global momentum toward achieving universal connectivity, noting that a coalition led by the ITU has been mobilized more than 17 billion dollars for digital gender equality.
“We also have a unique opportunity…to ensure gender equality happens in our life and not in 300 years,” she said, adding that digital technology can help pave the way. “There are no more excuses not to have digital gender equality now, everywhere.”
She challenged countries to get more girls into STEM, to ensure equal access to digital technologies and opportunities, and to give women a seat at the digital table and make gender equality a must in any organization.
“Digital rights are women’s rights”
For Sima Bahous, Executive Director at UN Womentechnology and innovation are game changers that offer huge potential benefits.
“If used wisely, they can put us back on track for the SDGs and a more peaceful world. If misused, they can derail our efforts. That is the choice,” she warned.
Seizing the opportunities offered by technology and avoiding potential harms requires collective action by governments, civil society and the private sector, she added.
Let us assert that digital rights are women’s rights, Ms Bahous said, drawing applause from the audience. “We must fix the institutions and harmful gender stereotypes surrounding technology, innovation and education that fail women and girls, and continue to do so.”

