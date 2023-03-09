International
Democrats who can’t define ‘woman’ celebrate International Women’s Day
A number of Democrats across the country celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday, despite previously being unwilling or unable to provide a definition of what a “woman” is.
The apparent inability of many on the political left to define a “woman” became a point of contention after now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define the word when asked during her confirmation hearing last year .
“Today, in [International Women’s Day]we celebrate all the women around the world who are leading the way, all struggling with the weight of parenthood, the cost of childcare, the scourge of sexism including wage inequality and now, for many, the loss of their right to abortion care .” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tweeted Wednesday.
However, last year, Becerra struggled to answer during a congressional hearing when asked by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., “What is a woman? Can you define the word?”
“Congressman, I’m looking at you and I think you’re a woman. How much more do you want me to give you?” he replied at the time.
Becerra was joined by Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who also would not provide a definition of a “woman” when asked by Fox News Digital last year.
“Today, we celebrate the invaluable contributions and achievements of women in Georgia and around the world. Happy International Women’s Day!” Warnock said on Twitter, while Bennet thanked “every woman” he said taught him to stand up for “everyone’s rights”.
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who also declined to answer Fox’s questions about the definition of a woman, tweeted: “This [International Women’s Day], we honor the women who paved the way for equality before us and celebrate the women leaders of today and tomorrow! Together, we will work to carry the torch we have left and make it shine even brighter.”
Many Biden administration agencies also celebrated International Women’s Day, despite previously refusing to answer, “What is a woman?”
The US Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Heath Institute also each recognized International Women’s Day although they were unable to provide a definition of a “woman” when asked by Fox last year.
A number of Republican women have strongly objected to Democrats’ seeming unwillingness to define what a woman is, including Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
“Many of the same people who want to destroy Title IX and can’t even define what a woman is are now celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. The irony is certainly not lost on me,” Britt told the Fox News Digital.
“Throughout history, Alabama women have strengthened their communities, our state and our nation through everyday deeds and historic achievements. These extraordinary women should be honored and not erased by a radical leftist agenda,” she added.
Blackburn echoed Britt’s sentiment, describing the left’s push for “equality” as a “full-scale war on women.”
“Men and women are already equal under the law, but they have real biological differences that we should respect and celebrate,” Blackburn told Fox. “By insisting that men can become women, the left is destroying what it means to be a woman and pushing women and girls out of sports, public life and leadership positions.”
“Instead of promoting and supporting real women, this administration is obsessed with promoting people who used to be men. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson demonstrated this absurdity to the American people and proved how far the left will go to promote their agenda their against women.” she added.
Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.
