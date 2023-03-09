The world celebrates International Women’s Day, but abuses and inequality are still rampant

ITEM

Hundreds of thousands of people will take part in demonstrations, rallies and colorful events around the globe on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day, a date set to celebrate women and demand equality for half the planet’s population.

While there has been great progress in dozens of countries, the situation in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran and the ongoing crimes and violations in nearly every nation in the world are a chilling reminder that there is still a long way to go.

CONNECTED: Women’s History Month 2023 celebrates ‘women telling our stories’

On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality will not be achieved for 300 years on the current path. He said the progress gained over decades is disappearing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.”

This day is commemorated in different ways and degrees in different countries.

In Spain, more than 1 million people are expected to take to the streets in noisy evening demonstrations in Madrid, Barcelona and every Spanish city. Large rallies are also expected in many other cities around the world, while in some countries only small events are held.

Women gathered on Wednesday for rallies in Pakistan’s major cities, including the capital, Islamabad, amid tight security. Organizers said they would be peaceful and that the marches are only aimed at seeking constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Some conservative groups last year threatened to stop the Simar marches by force. But this year, Pakistani officials have stepped up security to protect the marchers. Pakistan is a conservative country where women often do not feel safe in public places due to overt harassment.

In neighboring Afghanistan, since the Taliban took over in 2021, the country has become the world’s most repressive country for women and girls, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UN mission said Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.

They have banned girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women are also banned from working in national and international non-governmental organizations and ordered to cover head to toe.

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the mission in Afghanistan, said “it has been disturbing to witness their methodical, deliberate and systematic efforts to remove Afghan women and girls from the public sphere”.

In other regions, great strides have been made for women in the areas of equality, reproductive rights, laws to eliminate gender-based and sexual violence, and moves toward equal pay, gender equality, and shared housework.

Spain passed a new equality law on Tuesday that requires women – and men – to make up at least 40% of the boards of directors of listed companies and private companies with more than 250 employees and 50 million euros in business. The same will apply to Spain’s cabinet.

The draft law also proposes to force political parties to have parity in their electoral lists, with men’s and women’s names alternating.

Leftist governments have put women’s rights at the forefront over the past two decades with sweeping laws on abortion, menstrual leave and improved maternity and paternity leave, among others.

But Tuesday also saw the current left-wing coalition – with 14 women and nine men in its cabinet – facing its toughest test in three years in power, with the two ruling parties at odds over reforming the law. their pioneering sexual violence case that has inadvertently led to reduced sentences for over 700 offenders and sparked national outrage.

While many countries have made similar advances, particularly in Europe, others such as the United States, which ended the constitutional right to abortion last year, have seen restrictions roll back in many states in what is a step big back, according to many women.

CONNECTED: Donors contribute more than $55 million to the new Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum

_____

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.