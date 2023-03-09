International
Celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with women-owned businesses on Amazon
Amazon supports women-owned businesses year-round as we work to close the gender gap in opportunities for women in entrepreneurship. This Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we’re encouraging everyone around the world to support women-owned businesses in March and beyond.
Support women-owned businesses and celebrate entrepreneurs on Amazon women-owned business showcase. Here’s where to shop during Women’s History Month to discover great products from brands that strive to live up to the months theme, #EmbraceEquity.
The storefront offers products in all categories, from home and beauty to maintenance and repair supplies for your business. Some of these businesses include clothing brands such as Women of the day AND 7 Ate 9 Clothing; household essentials like Creations by Natalie AND Three out of three Seattle; food and coffee brands like Sip Herbals AND Date Ladies; Hygiene essentials like Pepper water; tick repellent like 3 Moms Organics; gift baskets from Fulfilled Gifts; sensory stickers from Beaten stickers; journal of memories from Duncan & Stone Paper Co.; practical and stylish performance sleeve for cancer survivors from PICC design and hair care brands such as Location.
Here are some other ways to support women-owned businesses on Amazon:
Meet the supply needs of your business
Shop for business essentials from women-owned businesses on Amazon delivered to you diversity of suppliers the goals. Discover ours presented women-owned businesses such as J-Tech Digital, Inc., Honest medicineAND Turtle & Hughes Inc. only Sign in to Amazon Business or create a free business account to start saving on business supplies.
Celebrate women-owned businesses with Amazon Beauty
Look #EmbraceEquity with Amazon Beauty to support beauty brands founded by women. Featured founders include Gail Federici from Color Wow and Alicia Grande from Grande Cosmetics. Federici says she embraces equality by creating an inclusive workplace where all voices are heard and respected. Grande says she embraces the qualities that make us individuals and helps provide the confidence for all people to feel comfortable in their own skin.
Support women-owned businesses around the world
Amazon stores around the world are highlighting women-owned businesses and the stories behind them through March. On the site of Amazon Brazil, our showcase of women-owned businesses is highlighting women and their brands and 15% of sales generated in the store will be donated to Women’s Entrepreneur Network Institutewhich helps women in vulnerable situations.
Amazon Canada is celebrating local women-owned small businesses this year through IWD Showcase. The showcase features products from entrepreneurs who have used Amazons store to grow their business and grow their customer base online. From ground-breaking business founders to creatives turning their passion into a career, these inspiring entrepreneurs are paving the way and championing a better future for all.
Amazon Turkey has one dedicated showcase celebrating International Women’s Day. The site will feature products, businesses and success stories from women entrepreneurs throughout the month of March.
Learn more ways to celebrate with Amazon during Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.
