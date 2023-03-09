Guardian and Flightcell release Iridium Certus system





Guardian Mobility and Flightcell International are introducing a new Iridium Certus 100 communications system that supports mid-band satellite and cellular data and voice services for rotorcraft and light fixed-wing aircraft. The new package combines Flightcell’s DZMx mobile and satellite voice, data and tracking system with the new Guardian Mobility G6 Iridium Certus 100 satellite terminal, adding 88kbps two-way satellite data link. According to Guardian Mobility, the G6 single-box unit offers an effective combination of size and weight for installations on smaller aircraft. “This solution complements Flightcell’s mobile connectivity and will deliver new features, capabilities and cost-effective aviation satellite communications not seen before in this market,” said Flightcell Vice President Hamish Neill. The new Iridium Certus 100 system will be available to customers from the middle of this year. According to FlightCell (Booth C3811), operators will achieve significant cost savings when routing data through its DZMx mobile unit and using the G6 Certus satellite service’s 88 kbps data link when a mobile connection is not available. . The Guardian says the G6’s uplink speed suits the transmission of data from the aircraft, including email, flight tracking and monitoring data, medical device data, compressed images and video. Other benefits of the package include the Iridium Messaging Transport service, which optimizes data transport for small to medium-sized messages, allowing for increased data and lower costs compared to the Iridium Short Burst Data service.

