At the UN on International Women’s Day, Women’s Rights Talk, Small Action

UNITED NATIONS

At United Nations meetings on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day, there was much talk but no visible action to advance and protect women’s rights.

A UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan offered verbal support for Afghan women, who are among the world’s most oppressed under Taliban rule. But no new measures were offered to pressure the Taliban to rescind more than 30 decrees banning women from public life since the group took power in August 2021.

“Outspoken international condemnation is critical, but it is not enough,” Afghan women’s activist Zubaida Akbar of Freedom Now told council members.

An Afghan refugee woman gathers to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 8, 2023. The day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated worldwide on March 8.

She urged them to take meaningful action, including not granting exemptions to international travel bans to allow Taliban leaders to go abroad for meetings, while Afghan women remain trapped in their homes or need a male escort. to go out.

“If you don’t stand up for women’s rights here, you don’t have the credibility to do so anywhere else,” she warned.

‘Our religion has been largely hijacked’

In another room, Pakistan organized a conference on Women in Islam: Understanding Women’s Rights and Identity in the Islamic World, which aimed to highlight the achievements of Muslim women and dispel some stereotypes.

This caricature is painted on perceptions based on ignorance of our history, ignorance of our cultural, historical norms and the roles that women have played,” said Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “And this caricature is the result of the perception of our religion. it was largely hijacked after 9/11 by extremists who do not represent our faith.

A woman sings during the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, March. 8, 2023.

The conference offered solidarity and calls to do more, but to no avail.

VOA asked Zardari during a brief press conference why there was no action.

“I understand the frustration obviously,” he said, “but the point is that this is our job in this United Nations and in the OIC. [Organization of the Islamic Cooperation] to hold meetings and illuminate the role of women, and especially for us in the context of Islam.”

He added that the need for action is not limited to Muslim countries, but everywhere.

‘Abused, threatened and violated’

In the General Assembly hall, countries participated in the Commission on the Status of Women. The CPS, as it is known, has drawn more than 4,000 government ministers, diplomats and members of civil society to New York for the annual two-week conference to discuss how to empower women and improve the lives of women around the world.

When the session opened on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that at the current rate, gender equality is predicted to be 300 years away.

Women shout slogans as they gather to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2023.

“Progress gained over decades is disappearing before our eyes,” he said, adding that women’s rights “are being abused, threatened and violated around the world.”

PSC members are working on an outcome document that will be approved at the end of the session. The theme of this year’s meeting is bridging the digital gender gap. This includes improving women’s access to the Internet while protecting women and girls from online sexual harassment and violence.

A protester shouts at police outside the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, as demonstrators mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

