International
Press release: International Women’s Day highlights the massive costs to GDP and innovation caused by women’s exclusion from the digital world
Today, a persistent gender gap in digital access prevents women from unlocking the full potential of technology. Excluding women from the digital world comes at a massive cost to everyone, according to recent data, having already stripped $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries in the past decade, a loss that, without a targeted action plan. and matching investment, is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025.
UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres emphasized in his message to commemorate the Day that women today make up less than a third of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce. And when women are under-represented in the development of new technologies, discrimination can begin at the outset. He also issued a call to close the digital gender divide, adding that investing in women lifts all people, communities and countries.
The disparity between women and men and girls and boys in relation to digital adoption and their relative opportunities to access, use and benefit from digital technology remains a major barrier to equal participation in the design and governance of technology. Women and girls remain underrepresented in the creation, use and regulation of technology. They are less likely to use digital services or enter technology-related careers, and significantly more likely to face online harassment and violence. This limits not only their digital empowerment, but also the transformative potential of technology and innovation as a whole.
In her statement to IWD, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said: Women and girls have just as much right to enter and thrive in the digital world as men and boys. Their creativity, insights, and perspectives can shape a future where technology contributes to transforming social norms, amplifying women’s voices, pushing forward against online harassment, preventing the perpetuation of algorithmic bias, and sharing the benefits of digitization as an equalizer. great to achieve Sustainable Development. The goals.
She added: Our vision of equality, of what our world can be, for all of us, can and will include the equal enjoyment of the fruits of technology and innovation without fear of violence or abuse of any kind. Women and girls must be able to engage, create, learn and work, safely and productively whether online or offline, making the most of all opportunities in every sphere of life and at every stage of it, in education, in economy, in society and in politics.
A global analysis of 133 AI systems across industries found that 44.2 percent demonstrate gender bias. The voices of women, girls and other marginalized groups, historically overlooked or completely absent in technological spaces, are urgently needed in decision-making processes. Gender responsive digital technology represents an unprecedented opportunity for the global empowerment of women, to eliminate all forms of inequality and inequality in the digital age, and to transform innovation ecosystems.
IN IWD commemorative event to be held at UN headquarters in New York, UN and member state representatives, technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, youth and gender equality activists will celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of technology and innovation and their potential as a transformative mechanism for achieving gender equality. The annual event will also address the existing gaps for women and girls in access to digital spaces and skills, as well as the risks they face from online violence.
Around the world, a growing number of scholarships are demonstrating their support for women’s rights and gender equality by hosting bell ceremonies. This year UN Women Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia will join the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York on March 8.
Also, in the framework of IWD, UN Women and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) presented the 2023 edition of the Women in Politics map, which shows disturbing data about the political representation of women around the world. New data from 1 January 2023 shows that women’s voices and experiences are missing: less than 1 in 4 cabinet ministers is a woman, leading mainly in policy areas related to gender equality and women’s rights, while men still dominate the economy, defense, power and energy and other powerful portfolios; and women in key political leadership positions worldwide represent only 11.3 percent of heads of state and 9.8 percent of heads of government. The new data also shows that the global percentage of Members of Parliament who are women has increased to 26.5 percent compared to 25.5 percent in 2021.
2/ https://www.unwomen.org/en/news-stories/press-release/2023/03/press-release-international-womens-day-spotlights-massive-costs-to-gdp-and-innovation-caused-by-the-exclusion-of-women-from-the-digital-world
