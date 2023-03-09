Overcoming obstacles and thriving as a woman entrepreneur in Africa

Every day is a great day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but International Women’s Day is an even better time to recognize their impact and reflect on the progress that still needs to be made. Women entrepreneurs are an essential component of economic development, especially in Africa, where women-owned businesses contribute significantly to job creation and poverty reduction.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, the leading philanthropy committed to empowering African entrepreneurs to transform their businesses and communities, has been intentional in its efforts to drive women’s inclusion and economic empowerment across the continent. Since the launch of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program in 2015, over 7,000 women entrepreneurs have benefited from the program’s business training, mentorship, access to resources and networks, and received $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital. In this piece, we will explore the challenges and opportunities facing African women entrepreneurs, as well as the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s efforts to support and promote women’s entrepreneurship.

The state of women’s entrepreneurship in Africa:

Women’s entrepreneurship is on the rise in Africa, with more women starting and running businesses than ever before. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) reports that women in sub-Saharan Africa are more likely to start businesses than women in any other region of the world.

Despite the significant contributions of women entrepreneurs to Africa’s economic growth, they face several challenges, including limited access to finance, training and markets. According to the research, women in sub-Saharan Africa are 20% less likely than men to have a bank account and 17% less likely to have access to formal credit. This barrier to access to finance makes it difficult for women to start and develop their own businesses.

Based on our direct engagement with women entrepreneurs in Africa, we have compiled a list of some of the challenges they have shared with us:

Access to funding: Women entrepreneurs in Africa often struggle to get funding to start or grow their businesses. This is due to a number of factors, including lack of collateral, limited financial literacy and discrimination. Studies show that women are less likely to take out loans than men, and when they do, they take out smaller amounts and pay higher interest rates.

Access to markets and networks: Women may not have access to the same marketing and networking opportunities as men, which can make it difficult to form business connections and partnerships.

Cultural and social barriers: Women in Africa often face cultural and social barriers that make it difficult for them to start or grow businesses. These barriers include traditional gender roles, limited mobility and discrimination. Also, women are often expected to prioritize their family responsibilities over their work, making it difficult to devote the time and resources needed to build a successful business.

Balancing work and family: Women in Africa often have to balance their work with their family responsibilities. This can make it difficult for them to devote the time and resources needed to start and grow a successful business. Women are often responsible for childcare, housework, and caring for elderly family members, which can limit their ability to participate in networking events, seminars, and training programs.

Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs in Africa

Despite the challenges, there are many opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Africa. Here are some examples:

Agriculture: Agriculture is the backbone of many African economies and women are the main farmers in many communities. Women entrepreneurs can take advantage of this by starting businesses that support the agricultural sector, such as food processing, packaging and distribution.

Technology: The tech industry is growing rapidly in Africa, with startups in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa leading the way. Women entrepreneurs can take advantage of this by starting technology businesses that address local challenges, such as mobile payment systems or e-commerce platforms.

Tourism: Africa is a popular tourist destination, with millions of visitors each year. Women entrepreneurs can start businesses that cater to tourists, such as restaurants, hotels or tour companies.

Tony Elumelu Foundation and Women’s Entrepreneurship:

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is committed to promoting women’s entrepreneurship in Africa by providing training, mentoring and access to finance. The Foundation’s flagship programme, the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, has empowered over 18,000 entrepreneurs across Africa since its inception in 2015, with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Program offers selected entrepreneurs a comprehensive training program covering essential business skills, including financial management, marketing and sales. Participants also receive mentorship and access to a network of successful entrepreneurs and investors.

Apart from the Entrepreneurship Programme, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship in Africa and one of them is Women’s Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) program which aims to increase access to finance, market opportunities, knowledge enhancement and technical training for women entrepreneurs in Africa.

Impact and success stories:

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s efforts to support women’s entrepreneurship in Africa have yielded impressive results. Since the start of the Entrepreneurship Program, women entrepreneurs make up about 40% of the program’s beneficiaries.

Here are some of the women entrepreneurs in the TEF Alumni Network who are making an impact in their communities:

Princess Adeyinka Tekenah runs Happy coffee, an indigenous Nigerian Seed to Cup coffee company, improving the consumption and production of locally sourced coffee by bringing fresh coffee to the average Nigerian’s cup. Currently, 90% of the coffee consumed in Nigeria is imported, thus creating opportunities within the coffee sector, where the market for roasted coffee in Nigeria was equal to USD 681.60 million. The coffee market in Nigeria is projected to reach $4.62 billion (at retail prices), growing at a CAGR of 18.13% per annum for the period between 2020-2025. With a $5,000 grant in 2015, we have successfully designed 10 marketable coffee products, established 3 Coffee Experience Centers, served over 30,000 cups of coffee, and pioneered a coffee festival, all with incremental revenue of over $80,000 (cumulative). In the next 5 years, our goal is to increase our revenue to $2 million and expand our portfolio to 5 Nigerian cities and 2 countries, while increasing the state of our participation in the coffee value chain.

Chioma Ogbudimkpa runs a fashion business known as The red button which focuses on producing workwear for female professionals, bringing together African aesthetics, eco-friendly materials and art from around the world. With each piece, the brand emphasizes African stories, strong women and sustainability. Because the African woman is alive, the designer creates a balance between color and texture, in the interpretation of strength and sophistication. Essentially, Redbutton seeks to project rare design innovation and modern African culture to the rest of the world. The brands tailoring is made in Nigeria and sold globally through redbuttonng.com and other local and international retail stores.

Jocelyn Agbo is the founder of Farm on wheels, a social enterprise working with rural smallholder farmers in hard-to-reach communities in Nigeria. They began work in 2017 by meeting with small farmers and community leaders, engaging them in the process of developing our model through surveys and town hall meetings. This enabled them to create a business model that provides the necessary agricultural resources that a small rural farmer needs to be gainfully employed and financially empowered within their communities. In 2017, they trained some farmers in their communities and by 2018, they had a large turnout of farmers for training in these communities. This gave them access to real farmers in these communities, who have so far benefited from their training programs, extension services and market linkage.



Lucy Mary Athieno is the founder of Eco-Pads Uganda which came as a solution to make reusable and affordable menstrual pads used for up to a year for $4. They also work on training girls, senior male and female teachers on menstrual health management and sexual reproductive health. The business idea was born out of her concern for schoolgirls who miss 4-5 days of school a month due to a lack of affordable menstrual supplies in Uganda (IRC 2013).

Charity Nyakundi is another African entrepreneur who is making great strides in the world of art, fashion and design. Her business name is Porabe Designs (which means clean) and she deals in handicraft clothing; they design clothes and make the clothes and fabrics themselves.

These women, among others, do exceptionally well in their various business sectors, creating jobs, social and economic impacts in their various communities.

Women’s entrepreneurship is by far a critical component of economic development in Africa and the Tony Elumelu Foundation is leading the way in promoting and supporting women entrepreneurs across the continent. Through its various programs and initiatives, the Foundation is helping to break down barriers that limit women’s access to finance, training and markets and creating opportunities for women to start and grow successful businesses.

On this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs in Africa and continue to support their efforts to drive economic growth and development.

