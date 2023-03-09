Caroline Wawzonek: International Women’s Day

Check against delivery

Mr. Speaker, today is International Women’s Day, an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of gender inequality, and rededicate to building a territory that values, respects, and empowers all women and 2SLGBTQIA+ people .

Each of us can actively embrace the spirit of Every Woman Counts in the workplace, in our homes, or among our friends and communities. Each of us can challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, call attention to prejudice and demand inclusion. From grassroots action to the broader moment, we must work to support women and 2SLGBTQIA+ people of all ages and walks of life.

Today, I want to recognize a few grassroots organizations dedicated to this important work: Status of NWT Women’s Council, NWT Native Women’s Association, Northern Mosaic Network, YWCA, FOXY, and the Black Advocacy Coalition.

These organizations raise our collective awareness of the equality issues facing many northerners today. Their hard work keeps gender equality issues at the forefront of public discourse. Their boards, staff and volunteers share the passion and excitement that comes from valuing and supporting change. I would like to thank all of them for the work they do to address the issues of gender-based violence, racism and gender-based discrimination.

Mr Speaker, the Division of Gender Equality has supported Women in Leadership initiatives throughout the life of this Legislative Assembly to encourage women’s participation in political leadership, equipping them with tools and support to run for elected office. If we want to measure the success and importance of this program, we can simply look at all the elected women in this room now, and all the elected women holding office throughout the NWT.

It is an honor to be part of the first gender-balanced Northwest Territory Legislative Assembly. Over the life of this Legislative Assembly, Northwest Territories voters have elected women in unprecedented numbers to all levels of government, including chiefs, mayors and councillors.

While I feel great pride in the progress we’ve made, I also have to admit that women and 2SLGBTQIA+ people continue to experience discrimination on a daily basis due to outdated systems that don’t serve them. From unequal wages and lack of financial independence, to being victims and survivors of gender-based violence and domestic abuse, many women continue to face challenges that stem directly from gender bias and inequality.

Right now, across this Territory there are women stuck in cycles of poverty and violence, forced to make difficult choices every day that put their safety at risk. We all have a duty to identify and disrupt the systems that allow this reality.

Mr Speaker, Indigenous women are 3.5 times more likely to experience violence and we continue to hear reports of missing and murdered women, girls, girls and gender diverse peoples. As Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, I reaffirm this commitment of governments to address the evolving nature of gender-related work, including gender-based violence and gender equality.

We are making progress on the 94 actions identified in Changing the Relationship, our response to Calls for Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Killings and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, and continue to call on the federal government, our community partners and governments indigenous people to work with us in ending this terrible crisis.

Mr Speaker, we have much to celebrate on International Women’s Day. It is important to acknowledge the work that has been done and to honor and recognize the women, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, allies and grassroots organizations that have brought us here today. But the work to create gender equality is not limited to women. We must all be allies to support the social, cultural and political progress of women and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in the territory.

Mr. Speaker, I believe that together we can create women’s equality and a world where every woman matters.

Thank you Mr President.