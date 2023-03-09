Hood Huggers International Recognized for Outstanding Community Partnership with UNC Asheville – News & Events





March 9, 2023 From NC Campus Engagement: NC Campus Engagement had awarded the 2023 Community Partner Award to Hood Huggers International for its partnership with the University of North Carolina at Asheville (UNC Asheville). Hood Huggers International (HHI) is committed to creating a culture of sustainability that is inclusive and economically just, using the CAP framework that helps identify collaborative ambitions and celebrate and maintain connections and accountability through a range of community-based projects at the intersections of economic development, environmental and social justice, and creativity. Presented by North Carolina Campus Engagement (NCCE), the Community Partner Award is given annually to an organization that has improved the quality of life in the community in meaningful and measurable ways and is committed to developing a lasting, reciprocal partnership with a member of NCCE institution. With a commitment to community development, in 2003 Dewayne Barton started a community garden with several raised beds on a vacant lot in the Burton Street neighborhood, a historically African-American neighborhood where his family had lived for four generations, in heart of the West. Asheville. Today the Peace Gardens and Market includes three garden areas around the neighborhood with a seating area, paintings and art installations, a performance stage, outdoor oven, fire pit/gathering space, library/classroom, greenhouse, small workshop, a restroom composting, and a fully furnished 2-bedroom bungalow where artists can apply to stay for a 6-week residency and sabbatical. Participating artists in turn donate a creative piece to Peace Gardens. In 2008, Dewayne co-founded Green Opportunities, a green job training program focused on removing those from under-resourced and underserved communities. In 2015, DeWayne left Green Opportunities to create the HHI Framework, Hood Tours and the Community Accountability Plan (CAP). HHI has partnered with UNCA for more than a decade, working directly with faculty and classrooms in the arts, public health, and humanities departments, with UNCA’s flagship Center for Community-Engaged Learning, as well as student-run organizations and initiatives. HHI has hosted countless student volunteers, some of whom have become central to their operations and mission resulting in long-term relationships and, in some cases, employment opportunities. A recent partnership is with UNCAs STEAM Studio where community members, HHI-UI youth, Asheville Creative Arts and the City of Asheville are working together to create the city’s first community health and engagement trail. HHI has also contributed to UNCA’s Community Engaged Scholars program, an undergraduate research program in which students connect with a community mentor partner and complete a Community Engagement Project that directly responds to a need identified by the nonprofit organization. Nominators from UNC Asheville’s flagship Center for Community-Engaged Learning stated: Over the years working together, we have been so appreciative that HHI staff and volunteers have invited us into their work, as community members and as an organization, and that we have been able to work in solidarity toward common goals for learn about the history and history and contributions of African Americans in Asheville while building community and advocating for change that will increase equality. North Carolina Campus Engagement recognized Hood Huggers during its annual Pathways to Achieving Civic Engagement (PACE) conference hosted at High Point University on February 15. UNC Asheville Interim Chancellor Kimberly van Noort was on hand to present the award to the Hood Huggers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/stories/hood-huggers-international-recognized-for-outstanding-community-partnership-with-unc-asheville/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos