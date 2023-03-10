UN buys tanker to store oil from shipwreck off Yemen





UNITED NATIONS, March 9 (Reuters) – The United Nations has bought a large tanker to store about 1.1 million barrels of oil to be transferred from a shipwreck off the coast of Yemen in a bid to avert an environmental disaster, officials said Thursday. UN officials have warned for several years that the Red Sea and Yemen’s coastline were at risk after the Safer tanker could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska. But the top UN official in Yemen, David Gressly, said no one had made arrangements to donate a tanker and no company was willing to lease a vessel to be used near a civil war “even why this situation has calmed down significantly”. The United Nations has said cleaning up a spill could cost $20 billion, but it is still struggling to raise the $129 million needed to remove the oil from Safer and pay for the vessel bought by Euronav ( EUAV.BR ) for 55 dollars. million. So far, pledges of $95 million have been made, mostly by governments – of which $75 million has been paid. It even launched a public crowdfunding project last year, which Gressly hopes can help secure more money to “finish the job.” Gressly, wanting to encourage more public donations, praised students at an elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland, for raising $200 by selling lemonade. HAZARD OF EXPLOSION UN Development Program Administrator Achim Steiner described the tanker price as “painful” amid a heated market fueled by factors stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine, but Gressly said the world body had no choice. . A year ago it could cost $10-15 million less, he said. “We hope, if all things go according to plan, that the ship-to-ship transfer operation will begin in early May,” Steiner told reporters. The operation cannot be paid for by selling the oil because it is not yet clear who owns it, UN officials said. The safer supertanker was being used as a floating storage and offloading facility and is docked at Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal Ras Issa. Production, offloading and maintenance operations were suspended in 2015 due to the war in Yemen. The UN has warned that the structural integrity of the tank has deteriorated significantly and is at risk of exploding. “Work must start now urgently. There is no time to delay,” said Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward. Britain pledged about $7 million to the operation last year, she said. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 in an attempt to restore the government. Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/un-buys-tanker-store-oil-decaying-vessel-off-yemen-2023-03-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos