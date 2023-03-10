Active International TV & Video News 3.9.23





JOINT INDUSTRY COMMITTEE (JCP) REVEALS CERTIFICATION CRITERIA JIC announced its initial requirements for premium cross-platform video coins. Requirements include the key areas of big data, technology and infrastructure, interoperability, privacy, transparency, governance and transaction flexibility, cross-platform measurement and cross-media transparency, media integrations and governance. To serve the needs of buyers and sellers, the JIC brought together media agencies, national programmers, broadcast platform and trade associations with participating companies responsible for setting standards for new demos and advanced currencies. (OpenAP: 3/6/23) WHY LOCAL TV IS ESSENTIAL Even when its national or international news, it’s the local angles that ultimately interest us most. The fact that 62% of Americans watch local TV news on a daily basis creates a powerful way for advertisers to reach targeted and engaged audiences. Investing in local news for the long term is also seen as a strategic move because it has trust and accountability through a connection to the community, real-time visibility and high-value sponsorship opportunities. While the national news cycle may be the story that gets the most play, local news is where audiences turn for what matters most: the things happening in their own backyard. (Advertising week) RRECH CTV AND GLOBAL PROGRAMMATIC AD SPEND According to Pixalate, advertisers can reach 98% of US households through programmatic buying based on the second half of 2022. North American programmatic spending grew 40% year over year in the second half of 2022. Last year on Roku, the top grossing open programmatic apps were Hulu, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Plex and Fubo TV; on the Fire TV platform, the top-grossing apps were Pluto TV, Philo, Tubi, Sling TV and Fubo TV. Roku also claimed a 50% share of all CTV programmatic open advertising, its largest share since the first half of 2020. (MediaPost: 3/8/23) STREAM WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH Telemundo’s new Change The Game campaign honors Women’s History Month and will be featured in public service announcements, special programming, community activations, employee events and the Women’s World Cup this summer. According to the network, Telemundo celebrates women every day of the year and this month was inviting all Latinos to unleash their faith and the incredible influence they have in shaping their future. ABC-owned television’s plans are to air Women’s History Month stories on local newscasts on its 8 stations, ABC Local and 8 ABC-owned stations 24/7, live and local broadcast channels, sites of the Internet, mobile applications and connected TV applications. on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Earlier this week, WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa delivered a keynote address at the General Assembly Hall, United Nations Headquarters in observance of International Women’s Day 2023 with the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. Tamron Hall will host the special Our America: Women on a roll where she will put on her skates and explore how women used skating as a platform to express their beliefs, create unbreakable bonds and bring joy to themselves and their communities. (NextTV: 3/7/23, TVNewsCheck: 3/7/23) THE MOST TALKING SHOWS ON TV It’s always sunny in Philadelphia it has been rated as the most difficult TV dialogue to follow with subtitles due to its many words per minute. It is the wordiest show on TV at 176.2 words per minute as revealed in a study conducted by WordFinderX. For perspective, the National Disability Authority recommends that subtitles be no more than 140 words per minute. Other shows that followed closely With Sun Were Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 174.6 wpm and Gilmore Girls at 167.8 wpm. The average wpm the study found was 133.6 wpm even including comedies such as Modern family AND Parks and Recreation. (reel: 3/2/23)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://activeinternational.com/insights/news/active-international-tv-video-news-3923/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos