Created in April 2020, the COVID-19 Infection Survey ( CIS ) regularly collected and analyzed more than 11 million swab tests and 3 million blood tests from households.

The results have helped provide vital weekly data on virus positivity levels across the UK, details on new variants, the characteristics of those who have had the virus and their antibody levels and details of the long-term prevalence of COVID. This helped develop an understanding of COVID-19 and inform government decision-making throughout the pandemic.

The widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program, along with improved treatments for the most vulnerable, has enabled the transition to living with COVID-19. This means that the approach to surveillance of COVID-19 is being actively reviewed by the UK Health Safety Agency ( UKHSA ) to ensure it is proportionate, cost-effective and considered alongside how we monitor a range of other infectious diseases that pose a similar risk to public health.

UKHSA will confirm the details of any new surveillance surveys that will continue beyond 31 March 2023 in due course. In the meantime, data collection for the COVID-19 Infection Survey will be suspended.

Professor Steven Riley, Director General of Data, Analytics and Surveillance at UKHSA said:

The COVID-19 Infection Survey has been an important tool in helping us understand COVID-19, and we would like to thank each participant for the great contribution they have made. We will continue to ensure that our surveillance activities remain proportionate and cost-effective as we transition to Living with COVID-19. Participants in the COVID-19 Infection Survey will be uniquely placed to support future surveillance activities and we and the Office for National Statistics ( ounce ) I look forward to working with them in the future. We remain committed to monitoring the threat posed by COVID-19 through our range of surveillance systems and genomic capabilities, which report on infection rates, hospitalizations and risks posed by new variants.

Sir Ian Diamond, National Statistician and Chief Executive of ounce said:

The pandemic has been a tremendous test of our ability to quickly collect and analyze data, and the unique value of the COVID-19 Infection Survey has been recognized around the world. The data from this survey has had a tremendous impact on the country’s response to the pandemic, and its success inspires confidence in the ability to mount more extensive surveillance activities in the future. like UKHSA works to confirm its approach to surveillance of COVID-19, we plan to continue to gather valuable insights into the experiences of COVID-19 and other respiratory and chronic COVID infections in communities, and we look forward to continuing to work with CIS participants to do so.

Professor Sarah Walker, Principal Investigator of the survey and Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at the University of Oxford, said:

The COVID-19 Infection Survey is a remarkable achievement, the successes of which have been driven by the selfless contribution of the hundreds of thousands of people taking part across the 4 nations of the UK, as well as the several thousand survey workers who initially carried out home visits during all blockages. The data collected will continue to be valuable for many years to learn more about how COVID-19 infection and vaccination affect future health outcomes.