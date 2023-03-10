Stockton embraces equity for International Women’s Day – News

Galloway, NJ As Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and The Pussycat Dolls blared from the speakers, students, staff and faculty took a moment to look at the tables, food and purple decorations that lined the Campus Center’s great hall on Wednesday, March 8.

In celebration of this year’s annual International Women’s Day, Stockton University’s Women, Gender and Sexuality Center (WGSC) hosted a casual mixer, with a drop-in for students to read between classes.

Students surrounding the WGSC table during the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Once in the Great Hall, the community was encouraged to think and shout about the women who inspire them, enjoy the famous gender gap desserts (80 cents for women and non-binary students and $1 for men) and learn more about the organizations various on campus like Queer and Trans People of Color Societies AND Coalition for Women’s Rightsalso known as Womens Co.

Womens Co.’s president, economics major Yamirah Williams, and vice president, business major Nimrah Jahan, were excited about both the celebration and the opportunity to raise awareness for their upcoming programs.

Although we were a predominantly feminist organization and we focus on women’s issues, we still want to support and stand in solidarity with all disadvantaged and marginalized communities, Williams said. We also hope that students recognize the importance of celebrating women of all backgrounds for BIPOC women, queer women, women with disabilities, all women.

(L-R): Mo Keane from QTPOCS, Nimrah Jahan, Alana Brogan and Yamirah Williams from Women’s Co.

I just hope that today brings more attention to the Coalition and I hope we get a lot more registrations because we have a lot of really cool programs coming up, Jahan said. These programs include an anti-rape culture march at the end of the month and a self-defense training class for April Sexual Assault Awareness Month; details for both are forthcoming.

In addition to student organizations and on-campus departments such as Career Education Development and Military and Veterans Services, there were outside organizations such as Spencers/Spirit Halloween and Sherwin-Williams.

Both companies had a dual mission: recruiting Stockton students while simultaneously highlighting the women currently leading in their organizations.

Portraits of female veterans on display for the Office of Military and Veterans Services desk.

We support all of Stockton’s diverse students on campus and want to get our face and name out there so they know it was right in their backyard, said Shayna Lowenstein, Spencers/Spirit talent acquisition manager . We have many great opportunities after graduation and during school.

We hope to open (students’) eyes to the paint industry which, for a very long time, has been very male dominated, said Donna DAlterio, Sherwin-Williams district sales manager. We want to give them a face and a story about the roles that they all were, so that we can set an example for young women who can enter the industry.

When the students weren’t chatting and learning from the women at the Sherwin-Williams table, they were taking fun pictures with props and picking up Skittles and M&Ms in miniature paint jars as souvenirs of the event.

Tierra Houston and Van Nhi Ho of WGSC posing at the Sherwin-Williams table selfie station.

Today is something to bring color to the event and have people take some of it home with them, DAlterio said as students loaded up their candy jars.

Laurie Dutton, director of WGSC, hopes students take the day’s message with them and continue to embrace equality.

What a great day it was to embrace equality and celebrate all the women of Stockton, Dutton said. We really wanted to educate this year as well as celebrate, and I hope students take away the call to action. IWD is a one-day experience, but it can also be the starting point to advocate for the issues we care about most, like pay equity and women’s health.

Students had the opportunity to write down ways they are embracing equality so they can be displayed throughout the day.

Story by Loukaia Taylor

Photos by Susan Allen and Riley Lorenz