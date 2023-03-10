International
Stockton embraces equity for International Women’s Day – News
Galloway, NJ As Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and The Pussycat Dolls blared from the speakers, students, staff and faculty took a moment to look at the tables, food and purple decorations that lined the Campus Center’s great hall on Wednesday, March 8.
In celebration of this year’s annual International Women’s Day, Stockton University’s Women, Gender and Sexuality Center (WGSC) hosted a casual mixer, with a drop-in for students to read between classes.
Once in the Great Hall, the community was encouraged to think and shout about the women who inspire them, enjoy the famous gender gap desserts (80 cents for women and non-binary students and $1 for men) and learn more about the organizations various on campus like Queer and Trans People of Color Societies AND Coalition for Women’s Rightsalso known as Womens Co.
Womens Co.’s president, economics major Yamirah Williams, and vice president, business major Nimrah Jahan, were excited about both the celebration and the opportunity to raise awareness for their upcoming programs.
Although we were a predominantly feminist organization and we focus on women’s issues, we still want to support and stand in solidarity with all disadvantaged and marginalized communities, Williams said. We also hope that students recognize the importance of celebrating women of all backgrounds for BIPOC women, queer women, women with disabilities, all women.
I just hope that today brings more attention to the Coalition and I hope we get a lot more registrations because we have a lot of really cool programs coming up, Jahan said. These programs include an anti-rape culture march at the end of the month and a self-defense training class for April Sexual Assault Awareness Month; details for both are forthcoming.
In addition to student organizations and on-campus departments such as Career Education Development and Military and Veterans Services, there were outside organizations such as Spencers/Spirit Halloween and Sherwin-Williams.
Both companies had a dual mission: recruiting Stockton students while simultaneously highlighting the women currently leading in their organizations.
We support all of Stockton’s diverse students on campus and want to get our face and name out there so they know it was right in their backyard, said Shayna Lowenstein, Spencers/Spirit talent acquisition manager . We have many great opportunities after graduation and during school.
We hope to open (students’) eyes to the paint industry which, for a very long time, has been very male dominated, said Donna DAlterio, Sherwin-Williams district sales manager. We want to give them a face and a story about the roles that they all were, so that we can set an example for young women who can enter the industry.
When the students weren’t chatting and learning from the women at the Sherwin-Williams table, they were taking fun pictures with props and picking up Skittles and M&Ms in miniature paint jars as souvenirs of the event.
Today is something to bring color to the event and have people take some of it home with them, DAlterio said as students loaded up their candy jars.
Laurie Dutton, director of WGSC, hopes students take the day’s message with them and continue to embrace equality.
What a great day it was to embrace equality and celebrate all the women of Stockton, Dutton said. We really wanted to educate this year as well as celebrate, and I hope students take away the call to action. IWD is a one-day experience, but it can also be the starting point to advocate for the issues we care about most, like pay equity and women’s health.
Story by Loukaia Taylor
Photos by Susan Allen and Riley Lorenz
|
Sources
2/ https://stockton.edu/news/2023/whm-international-womens-day-embrace-equity.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ChatGPT in preview on Azure OpenAI service — Visual Studio Magazine
- Stockton embraces equity for International Women’s Day – News
- Texas abortion law: ‘I waited until my daughter died before I didn’t die’ – BBC News
- NATO chief pushes for Finland and Sweden to become new members by July
- Chaim Topol, Israeli actor who played Tevye in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in 1971, dies at 87
- ispace successfully enters Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market
- FedEx Selects Hyderabad for Its First Innovation Facility
- Participants in the COVID-19 Infection Survey thanked for major contributions to the response to the pandemic
- SNP leadership debate: Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon?
- Khan: Imran Khan indicted for murder, terrorism in Lahore, 80th case against ousted PM
- Jokowi inaugurates 60 hectares of prawn ponds worth IDR 175 billion in Kebumen
- Stampede at GloRilla concert kills third Daily Press