The UK and New Zealand expand schemes for young people to work abroad





Young British and New Zealanders will benefit from life-changing opportunities on the other side of the world thanks to the expansion of our joint visa schemes. From June 29, the age limit for New Zealand applicants coming to the UK will rise from 30 to 35 and the maximum length of time people can stay in the host country will be extended to 3 years. For Britons who want to take advantage of the scheme in New Zealand, the age range will increase on 1 July and they will be able to work throughout their stay for up to 3 years. Young people from the UK and New Zealand will benefit from joint schemes, enabling them to access opportunities that will give them a better understanding of each country’s culture and society through travel, work and experience of life abroad. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: We’re always proud to welcome Kiwis to the UK and the expanded schemes will mean from this summer, more young Brits and New Zealanders will have the chance to make lasting connections, develop their skills and give an important contribution to the society of the host countries. . The changes we are announcing today will further strengthen the close links between the UK and New Zealand and will benefit both countries economically, socially and culturally. Iona Thomas, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said: Both the UK and New Zealand will benefit culturally, socially and economically from having more of our young people travel and work in each other’s countries. There are many examples of young British and New Zealanders using the experience they have gained overseas to further their careers or set up businesses after returning home. The upcoming changes to visa rules will open up opportunities for more young people in both countries to benefit from the Youth Mobility Scheme. This will further strengthen the strong people-to-people bond that already exists between us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-new-zealand-expand-schemes-for-young-people-to-work-abroad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos