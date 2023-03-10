International
A1C Hanna Smith > US Air Force Central > News
LOCATION UNSPECIFIED —
US Air Force Airman 1st Class Hanna Smith is 22 years old and has apparently already lived two different lives. The 332d Expeditionary Security Forces, Rapid Response Airlifter already excels among its peers, performing tasks that not everyone can do, such as driving the All Terrain Mine Protected Vehicle or M-ATV .
Standing out is nothing new for Smith. Her story goes back long before her service in the Air Force, at the tender age of 14 when she started throwing punches.
“Everyone in my family had something they did, something they were good at. Then there was me,” says Smith. “I thought fighting would be really cool because no one else in the family was doing it.”
Smith’s father happened to know a former boxer who worked as a trainer. Soon, the idea of fighting turned into real training. Almost immediately, she was hooked. But more importantly, she was good at it.
After training for four months in an abandoned high school set up as a boxing gym and running down a farm path dodging cows, Smith had her first fight.
“Four months is fast, but my coach thought I was ready.”
Her coach’s faith in her was quickly proven.
“I won my first fight by TKO and it was just fuel to the fire. I couldn’t stop.”
Smith went on to win four Golden Gloves titles, three national championships and still holds the flyweight championship belt for the Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio regions. Even so, monetizing her talent as a career was a challenge.
“I’ve fought semi-professionally, but there’s not really as much money in women’s boxing as there would be if I went to MMA.”
Not one to back down, Smith decided it was still a challenge she was willing to take on. Her parents, while supporting her aspirations, also advised financial stability. A family friend, a retired master craftsman, suggested the military as an option, and Hanna joined the Ohio Air National Guard.
“It’s perfect. It gives me the opportunity to do something that makes a difference and leaves me enough freedom to go back to training and fighting when I’m ready. I’d make the same choice over and over again. I’m completely happy with the place Where am i now.”
From the world of professional fighting, she entered the male-dominated world of Security Forces. She doesn’t throw as many punches in her day, but training as a boxer has still proved valuable.
“I see people who are bigger than me. I know a lot of these guys are stronger than me. Of course I notice it, but I don’t let it affect how I operate. I work hard to make sure I can keep up with anyone. I know I can hold my own. I know I deserve to be here.”
While many who enter the US Air Force do not know what career field they will end up in, Smith chose this path for himself.
“I like everything about this job. I love what I do every day. I grew up shooting and learned to shoot. I’ve never scored lower than expert at any time I’ve had to test and that’s something I’m very proud of.”
Smith now spends most days on an M-ATV, patrolling the outer rim of the installation, looking for anything outside that you wouldn’t want inside. It is a big job with a large number of lives, perhaps depending on her quick thinking and intervention.
When she is not in a heavily armored vehicle, she still stands ready to protect the installation. But until that moment happens, she’s offering a perspective people might not expect from someone wearing armor and wielding a gun.
“Sometimes I’m working at the gate. Every car that pulls up, I’ll tell a joke or ask a question. If they smile or laugh when they leave, now I know their day is a little bit better.”
From Esther Blake to Jeannie Leavitt to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, women have been blazing their trail in the United States Air Force for 75 years. For young aviators like Hanna Smith, the sky is still the limit for what new things they can achieve.
|
