The art world reckons with a changing climate
In this final installment of GBH News Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen’s weekly roundup of art news and events, art historians and museums are looking to art to understand the impact of climate change, as Make Way for Ducklings hits the stage in a new musical.
Classical art and climate change
Artists JMW Turner and Claude Monet are known for their beautiful landscape paintings. now explorative by art historians and scientists is highlighting how these artists have depicted vastly changing environmental conditions as a result of what we now know as human-caused climate change.
In particular, the influence of the Industrial Revolution comes to light through the works of Turner and Monet, who both often painted London scenes. The depictions of smog, muted colors, and limited visibility in some of the artists’ paintings of this time relate directly to what was happening with air pollution during the 19th century.
The question, in turn, becomes whether the artists were simply depicting what they saw, or whether it was a warning to viewers about the impacts of climate change. Bowen weighed in on the debate, reflecting that Monet was probably painting more what he saw, but Turner was very conscious of the changing world and what he wanted to represent.
Art conservation, rising energy costs and environmental impact
For years, museums have decided to preserve timeless works of art through strict climate control within galleries and storage spaces. Although energy-intensive, the practice has long been justified because it has allowed artworks to survive without decay, metal not rusting, paintings not cracking or peeling, and wood not warping, as long as they were kept at the right temperature and humidity. . .
However, museums are now reassessing these decisions in light of a worsening climate crisis alongside rising energy prices due to the war in Ukraine. At the Guggenheim Bilbao, their entire collection is permanent, meaning that no pieces are loaned with the condition that they be kept in certain environmental conditions. The museum has experimented with increasing the softness of the temperature control and found that it still works and they are saving tens of thousands of dollars.
Bowen also noted that climate control needs vary based on a museum’s geographic location. While Boston museums have to take winter temperatures into account, one in St. Petersburg, Florida, would have different needs on the other hand, maybe we shouldn’t have these universal standards. They understand that they have more flexibility and latitude, so the work is not destroyed.
Now playing at the Wheelock Family Theater until March 12
Inspired by Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, Make Way for Ducklings, the Musical was co-created by playwright and Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt. It follows the story of Mr. and Mrs. Mallard and their ducks as they settle into life in Boston, and the ducks’ journey as they learn new skills to be polite and negotiate the big world around them.
Harking back to a golden age of musicals, Make Way for Ducklings has attracted audiences of all ages, young children, parents, and even many grandparents, as Bowen explained.
Now playing at SpeakEasy Stage Company until March 11
Centered on a black family that has gathered to celebrate their grandmother’s birthday, Fairview opens as what could be interpreted as a sitcom. As they gather, a beautiful scene unfolds, depicting the love and closeness of the Frasier family.
What follows is for those in the audience to learn for themselves a major twist that SpeakEasy Stage Company itself calls one of the wildest and most surprising endings in theater history. To preserve the suspense and power of “Fairview” for people who still plan to see it, Bowen didn’t elaborate on the plot. Instead, he focused on themes, this is a piece Jackie Sibblies Drury wrote as inspired by surveillance and how it affects black people in particular. Drury, however, created the work while being aware of the theater’s predominantly white audience and the impact of the white gaze, ultimately resulting in a production that leaves viewers acutely aware of how many people in the audience were white.
Now playing at Boston’s Lyric Stage Company through March 19
The Great Leap follows Manford, a student who wants to join a basketball team and play a friendly game in China. Jumping between time periods and geographical locations, the story spans the 1970s and 1980s, particularly focusing on the Manfords’ trip to China in 1989, at the height of the Tiananmen Square protests and martial law. The production, bringing the sport to the stage, is very convincing and very interesting.
