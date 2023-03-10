The White House hosts the International Women of Courage Awards

US First Lady Jill Biden wanted to put International Women of Courage recipients on the biggest stage possible this year, so she invited all 11 honorees to the White House on Wednesday for the awards ceremony held at International Women’s Day.

Girls everywhere need to know there are women fighting for them and winning, Biden said Wednesday, speaking to a packed room of guests and honorees gathered for the annual U.S. Secretary of State Awards. Opening doors, transforming schools, communities and governments, building a better world for us all. And they were also here to say to their brothers and fathers, husbands and friends: As much as we need women who are willing to speak up, we need more men who are willing to listen and act.

For the first time this year, the award also honored a group, naming the protesting women and girls of Iran as the inaugural recipients of the Madeleine Albright Group Honorary Award. Countless women and girls led protests across the nation’s 31 provinces after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September, allegedly because she was not wearing her headscarf properly.

The Iranian people led by women took to the streets in peaceful protest, said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, as she announced the award on Wednesday. They followed in the footsteps of the brave before them who sacrificed so much in the name of freedom. Across neighborhoods and classrooms, outside apartment buildings and car windows, protesters chanted across Iran and around the world, creating a global chorus demanding gender equality and human rights. To all women and girls across Iran, know this: We will continue to stand with you in your fight for women, for life, and for freedom.

Fired, threatened, arrested, tortured

11 others, among them journalists, activists, educators, lawyers and a brigadier general have been dismissed, threatened, arrested and tortured demanding justice and equality.

Dr. Zakira Hekmat from Afghanistan had to attend high school in secret, in defiance of her country’s hardline rulers. She became a doctor, working with refugees. She now lives in Turkey.





Brigadier General Bolor Ganbold flew over her highest military hurdle, becoming Mongolia’s first female general and the country’s first female staff officer assigned to a UN peacekeeping operation.

Professor Daniele Darlan was sacked by her nations high court after she refused to allow changes to the constitution of her country, the Central African Republic, to allow the president to extend his rule. This and other acts earned her the nickname The Iron Woman.

The Iranian protesters recognized him

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who introduced the four chosen recipients for protecting free speech, said the recognition of the Iranian protesters is extremely significant.

We were doing it right here at the White House, which we think is incredibly important for women around the world, but also women here and young women here, to hear the stories of these extraordinary individuals, Jean-Pierre said in response. of a question. from VOA. Girls everywhere need to know that there are women fighting for them.”





Analysts say the recognition shows the Biden administration is holding Iran to the same standard as the rest of the world.

We’re three weeks away from the Democracy Summit, where the administration is calling on countries around the world to reaffirm their support for democratic governance and support for civil society pushing for democracy in authoritarian contexts, Marti Flacks, a scholar who focuses on human rights at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.

But the price is unlikely to impress those in power in Tehran, she said. Almost all members of the supreme council of nations are men.

They will find every opportunity to blame the United States or the West for their challenges and the governance of their country, Flacks said. I think it’s pretty clear to anyone who follows the situation in Iran that this is an internal movement. So I don’t think the regime’s efforts to establish this in the United States will have a large audience.