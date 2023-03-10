International
The White House hosts the International Women of Courage Awards
US First Lady Jill Biden wanted to put International Women of Courage recipients on the biggest stage possible this year, so she invited all 11 honorees to the White House on Wednesday for the awards ceremony held at International Women’s Day.
Girls everywhere need to know there are women fighting for them and winning, Biden said Wednesday, speaking to a packed room of guests and honorees gathered for the annual U.S. Secretary of State Awards. Opening doors, transforming schools, communities and governments, building a better world for us all. And they were also here to say to their brothers and fathers, husbands and friends: As much as we need women who are willing to speak up, we need more men who are willing to listen and act.
For the first time this year, the award also honored a group, naming the protesting women and girls of Iran as the inaugural recipients of the Madeleine Albright Group Honorary Award. Countless women and girls led protests across the nation’s 31 provinces after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September, allegedly because she was not wearing her headscarf properly.
The Iranian people led by women took to the streets in peaceful protest, said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, as she announced the award on Wednesday. They followed in the footsteps of the brave before them who sacrificed so much in the name of freedom. Across neighborhoods and classrooms, outside apartment buildings and car windows, protesters chanted across Iran and around the world, creating a global chorus demanding gender equality and human rights. To all women and girls across Iran, know this: We will continue to stand with you in your fight for women, for life, and for freedom.
Fired, threatened, arrested, tortured
11 others, among them journalists, activists, educators, lawyers and a brigadier general have been dismissed, threatened, arrested and tortured demanding justice and equality.
Dr. Zakira Hekmat from Afghanistan had to attend high school in secret, in defiance of her country’s hardline rulers. She became a doctor, working with refugees. She now lives in Turkey.
Brigadier General Bolor Ganbold flew over her highest military hurdle, becoming Mongolia’s first female general and the country’s first female staff officer assigned to a UN peacekeeping operation.
Professor Daniele Darlan was sacked by her nations high court after she refused to allow changes to the constitution of her country, the Central African Republic, to allow the president to extend his rule. This and other acts earned her the nickname The Iron Woman.
The Iranian protesters recognized him
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who introduced the four chosen recipients for protecting free speech, said the recognition of the Iranian protesters is extremely significant.
We were doing it right here at the White House, which we think is incredibly important for women around the world, but also women here and young women here, to hear the stories of these extraordinary individuals, Jean-Pierre said in response. of a question. from VOA. Girls everywhere need to know that there are women fighting for them.”
Analysts say the recognition shows the Biden administration is holding Iran to the same standard as the rest of the world.
We’re three weeks away from the Democracy Summit, where the administration is calling on countries around the world to reaffirm their support for democratic governance and support for civil society pushing for democracy in authoritarian contexts, Marti Flacks, a scholar who focuses on human rights at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.
But the price is unlikely to impress those in power in Tehran, she said. Almost all members of the supreme council of nations are men.
They will find every opportunity to blame the United States or the West for their challenges and the governance of their country, Flacks said. I think it’s pretty clear to anyone who follows the situation in Iran that this is an internal movement. So I don’t think the regime’s efforts to establish this in the United States will have a large audience.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/white-house-hosts-international-women-of-courage-awards-/6996921.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Speaker: What does China’s innovation-driven development strategy mean for the world?
- The White House hosts the International Women of Courage Awards
- Pak HC rescinds government ban on Imran Khan’s speeches on TV channels
- The moment when President Jokowi buys a Koko shirt at the Kebumen land market
- In the Dark, the acclaimed investigative podcast, joins The New Yorker and Cond Nast Entertainment
- Chrishell Stause channels Marilyn Monroe in a plunging white dress
- Venture capitalists say Google, Meta and Amazon employees are working fake jobs
- The art world reckons with a changing climate
- Diplomacy in the age of cricket: A Motera Thursday with PM Modi and Albanese | Cricket News
- Springfield gets arena football team
- A1C Hanna Smith > US Air Force Central > News
- Old Hollywood Stars’ 1920s Los Angeles Mansion Costs $7.7 Million