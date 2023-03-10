CCIA corrects data on digital trade rules ahead of IPEF negotiating round





Washington The Computer and Communications Industry Association has published a document debunking myths about the impact of digital trade rules on negotiated agreements, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In recent policy discussions about how the United States can work with its partners to deliver the administration’s worker-centric trade agenda, digital commerce and digital tools in general have been a target for calls to weaken standards. Opponents of effective trade frameworks have tried to misrepresent the positive effects of digital trade and downplay the benefits of US participation in this vital region, supported by meaningful rules. This is timely as negotiators for the Indo-Pacific Economic Partnership (IPEF) will meet in Bali next week to discuss trade outcomes related to this important initiative. The United States is widely expected to present text proposals on digital trade, an area where strong rules could make a significant contribution to supporting US jobs, innovation and economic growth. The following can be attributed to VP of Digital Commerce Jonathan McHale: Digital commerce is a key area of ​​US competitiveness, and strong rules in the IPEF agreement could be one of the most commercially valuable outcomes. Promoting and supporting digital exports to booming Indo-Pacific markets will catalyze US innovation and jobs. The CCIA urges parties to prioritize the development of binding rules that can counter trade-distorting practices, rather than embracing the perceived fear of digitization in general to justify new trade restrictions.

About CCIA: CCIA is an international not-for-profit trade association representing a broad cross-section of communications and technology firms. For more than 50 years, CCIA has promoted open markets, open systems and open networks. CCIA members employ more than 1.6 million workers, invest more than $100 billion in research and development, and contribute trillions of dollars in productivity to the global economy. For more, please visit: https://ccianet.org.

