International
Guterres strives to breathe new life into our global future
These visionariespolicy briefare designed to feed into UN Member States’ consultations analyzing how the multilateral system can be strengthened for tomorrow’s world, UN chief Antnio Guterres said, unveiling the latest strategy documents, in UN headquarters in New York.
The goal is simple, he saidbreathe new life into the multilateral systemso that it can fulfill the promises of the United Nations Charter and Agenda 2030.
Responsibility to multilateralism
As our world becomes more complex, more uncertain and more dangerous, we have aeven greater responsibility to strengthen the multilateral system,he added, looking forward to the long-awaited coming yearsSummit of the Futureand this SeptemberSDG Summitwhich he described as the central event of 2023.
He said that there were two summits key moments for us to come togetherabout the decisions necessary for itputs the world back on trackfor a fair, inclusive and sustainable future for all.
The member states will decide on the purpose of the Future Summit, noted the UN chief, and the proposals arising from it, which will feed into a new and visionary one.Pact for the Future.
Around 11 more policy briefs will be published in the coming months, all with the aim of providing the vision behindOur common agendacreating an ambitious and interconnected package of ideas and proposals in general.
Each will describe how the ideas and recommendations will contribute to their achievement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with gender and human rights as key cross-cutting themes.
Think and act for the future
Mr Guterres said keeping a clear eye on the future was an important element in achieving the SDGs in the countdown to 2030.
The first policy brief,To think and act for future generations,makes clear that a secure and equal future starts now.
He said that the international communityit lacked practical mechanisms and frameworks,to turn these commitments into reality.
If we had taken action to prevent and end greenhouse gas emissions thirty years ago, thenthe climate crisis would be much less threatening today. If we had taken steps to prepare for a pandemic, COVID 19 he would not have left chaos in his wake.
Considering the future pays off in the presentsaid Mr. Guterres.
Three steps
The brief proposes three concrete steps for consideration, inspired by current national initiatives.
1)Appointing an Envoy, a global voice for future generations,raising awareness of the impacts on them from the decisions we make today.
itThe messenger for future generationsit can also maximize the benefits of the entire UN system, he said.
2) Ideas to inform a political statementwhich defines our tasks for the future.
3) The creation ofdedicated intergovernmental forum, where countries can build on the declaration and share experiences and innovations. This forum would be an opportunity for intergenerational thinking and expressions of intergenerational solidarity.
Therefore, the brief recommends the creation of aCommission for future generationsas an auxiliary body of the General Assembly, concluded the General Secretary.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/03/1134432
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Guterres strives to breathe new life into our global future
- Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump “with a passion” in texts, according to legal filings
- Quetta court issued non-justifiable arrest warrant for Imran Khan – Osaf daily | Pro IQRA News
- WATCH: PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese meet Ind-Aus players ahead of 4th Test
- Mexican President in the United States: Fentanyl is your problem
- Lucy Liu says Asian representation in Hollywood still has a long way to go
- 2023 MHSAA hockey semifinals and finals previews
- Clean sweep: Men’s and women’s tennis win 7-0 against. Coppin’s state
- Participate in ODP for Employment Regional Symposium
- CCIA corrects data on digital trade rules ahead of IPEF negotiating round
- Ohio train disaster: Norfolk Southern to appear before senators – BBC News
- Ukraine war: Russian missile attacks kill at least nine