Guterres strives to breathe new life into our global future

These visionariespolicy briefare designed to feed into UN Member States’ consultations analyzing how the multilateral system can be strengthened for tomorrow’s world, UN chief Antnio Guterres said, unveiling the latest strategy documents, in UN headquarters in New York.

The goal is simple, he saidbreathe new life into the multilateral systemso that it can fulfill the promises of the United Nations Charter and Agenda 2030.

Responsibility to multilateralism

As our world becomes more complex, more uncertain and more dangerous, we have aeven greater responsibility to strengthen the multilateral system,he added, looking forward to the long-awaited coming yearsSummit of the Futureand this SeptemberSDG Summitwhich he described as the central event of 2023.

He said that there were two summits key moments for us to come togetherabout the decisions necessary for itputs the world back on trackfor a fair, inclusive and sustainable future for all.

The member states will decide on the purpose of the Future Summit, noted the UN chief, and the proposals arising from it, which will feed into a new and visionary one.Pact for the Future.

Around 11 more policy briefs will be published in the coming months, all with the aim of providing the vision behindOur common agendacreating an ambitious and interconnected package of ideas and proposals in general.

Each will describe how the ideas and recommendations will contribute to their achievement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with gender and human rights as key cross-cutting themes.

Think and act for the future

Mr Guterres said keeping a clear eye on the future was an important element in achieving the SDGs in the countdown to 2030.

The first policy brief,To think and act for future generations,makes clear that a secure and equal future starts now.

He said that the international communityit lacked practical mechanisms and frameworks,to turn these commitments into reality.

If we had taken action to prevent and end greenhouse gas emissions thirty years ago, thenthe climate crisis would be much less threatening today. If we had taken steps to prepare for a pandemic, COVID 19 he would not have left chaos in his wake.

Considering the future pays off in the presentsaid Mr. Guterres.

Three steps

The brief proposes three concrete steps for consideration, inspired by current national initiatives.

1)Appointing an Envoy, a global voice for future generations,raising awareness of the impacts on them from the decisions we make today.

itThe messenger for future generationsit can also maximize the benefits of the entire UN system, he said.

2) Ideas to inform a political statementwhich defines our tasks for the future.

3) The creation ofdedicated intergovernmental forum, where countries can build on the declaration and share experiences and innovations. This forum would be an opportunity for intergenerational thinking and expressions of intergenerational solidarity.

Therefore, the brief recommends the creation of aCommission for future generationsas an auxiliary body of the General Assembly, concluded the General Secretary.