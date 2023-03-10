UK unveils plans for travel scheme to strengthen border





Visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme, ahead of a worldwide expansion of the scheme during 2024. Visitors to Qatar will be the first to be able to apply for an ETA in October 2023. By applying for an ETA in advance, visitors will benefit from smooth and efficient travel. The application process will be fast, easy and completely digital with most visitors applying via a mobile app and getting a quick decision on their application. The cost of an ETA will be in line with similar international schemes and individuals can make multiple visits to the UK during a 2 year validity period. The scheme will also further strengthen our border, ensuring that strong security checks are carried out on every visitor before travel. As part of the application process, individuals will need to provide biometric details and answer a series of eligibility questions. This will ensure that we have information about those seeking to come to the UK to help prevent dangerous individuals, such as criminals, from entering the UK. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: Strengthening our border remains one of the main priorities of the Government. ETAs will enhance our border security by increasing our knowledge of those seeking to come to the UK and preventing those who pose a threat from arriving. It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states among the first to benefit. After the initial launch for Qatar, visitors from the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan can apply for an ETA from February 2024. The new scheme will completely replace the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) scheme , which requires UK visitors from the GCC to pay a higher cost for a single visit. By the end of 2024, the ETA will be a worldwide requirement for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe. Visitors from Europe and other countries such as America and Australia do not need to make any form of application to visit the UK, however this will change with the introduction of ETAs. British and Irish nationals will not need an ETA to travel to the UK. However, as it currently stands, individuals arriving in the UK via Ireland will still be subject to UK immigration requirements, including the need for visitors to have an ETA. Those legally resident in Ireland will not need an ETA when traveling to the UK from within the Common Travel Area.

