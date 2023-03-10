International Women’s Day | News, Sports, Jobs







MADRID – From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic equality in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world on Wednesday highlighted the unfinished business of securing equality for half the planet’s population.

While activists in some countries celebrated political and legal advances, the rites also highlighted repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the high number of women and girls experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence globally.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that women’s rights were “Abused, threatened and violated” worldwide and gender equality will not be achieved for 300 years given the current rate of change.

The progress gained over decades is disappearing because “The patriarchy is fighting back” Guterres said.

Even in countries where women have considerable freedom, there have recently been setbacks. This was the first International Women’s Day since the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion last year and many states passed restrictions on abortion.

The United Nations recognized International Women’s Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in the labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to different degrees in different countries.

The United Nations identified Afghanistan as the world’s most repressive country for women and girls since the Taliban took over in 2021. The UN mission said Afghanistan’s new rulers were “imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.”

They have banned girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women must be covered from head to toe and are also prohibited from working in national and international non-governmental organizations.

Afghan women’s rights activist Zubaida Akbar told the UN Security Council that women and girls in the country are facing “The worst crisis for women’s rights in the world”.

“The Taliban have sought not only to erase women from public life, but to extinguish our basic humanity.” Zubaida said, “There is a term that aptly describes the situation of Afghan women today: Gender Apartheid.”

Women gathered in Pakistan’s major cities to march amid tight security. The organizers said that the demonstrations were aimed at seeking the rights guaranteed by the constitution. Some conservative groups last year threatened to stop similar marches by force.

Women’s rights activists in Japan held a small rally to renew their demand that the government allow married couples to continue using different surnames. According to the civil code of 1898, a couple must adopt “husband’s or wife’s last name” at the time of marriage. Polls show majority support for men and women bearing their names.

In the Philippines, hundreds of protesters from various women’s groups gathered in Manila for higher wages and decent work.

“We’re seeing the biggest gender pay gap,” said protest leader Joms Salvador. “We are seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of women workers who are in informal jobs without any protection.”

Tanzania’s first female leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, said during an International Women’s Day rally organized by an opposition party that she has brought a new level of political tolerance to the East African nation.

Hassan has been accused of continuing the anti-democratic policies of her predecessor John Magufuli, but she lifted a six-year ban on opposition rallies in January.

“The opposition is lucky to have a woman president at the helm because if there is a misunderstanding, I will protect the peace and make men calm their egos. said the president.

In Turkey, women gathered in a central Istanbul neighborhood to try to demonstrate for their rights and protest the shocking death toll of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria a month ago.

Thousands defied an official ban on the march and were met by police who fired tear gas and arrested several people. Similar incidents marred efforts in previous years to hold the march.

The groups held placards saying “We are angry, we are in mourning” a reference to the more than 46,100 people in Turkey who died in unsafe buildings and hundreds of thousands left homeless in the February 6 earthquake.

In Europe, hundreds of ethnic Albanian women in Kosovo’s capital protesting domestic violence threw black and red smoke bombs at police headquarters. Protesters, who gathered under the slogan “We march, don’t celebrate” accused the police, the prosecution and the courts of gender discrimination.

In Russia, where International Women’s Day is a national holiday, President Vladimir Putin presented state awards to several women during a ceremony in the Kremlin. He singled out a military aide and a journalist for fulfilling their duties during the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin insists on recalling. “A special military operation”.

In Spain alone, hundreds of thousands of women – with expectations reaching over 1 million as in previous years – took part in evening demonstrations in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities. Large rallies were also organized in many other cities of the world, while in some countries only small events were held.

Although Spain has for years produced one of the world’s largest turnouts on March 8, this year’s marches have been marked by a split within its leftist government over a sexual freedom law that has inadvertently led to reduced sentences for hundreds sexual abuser. .

Spain’s feminists are also divided over a new transgender rights law that came into effect last week and allows anyone 16 or older to change their gender on official documents without a medical certificate. At a public Women’s Day event, a group of young women interrupted Equality Minister Irene Montero to argue with her about the law, which some feminists argue threatens to erase or displace women.

Elsewhere in Europe, tens of thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities, waving posters with messages “Equal pay, now” AND “Solidarity with the women of the world.” The rallies focused on protesting proposed changes to the pension system, which the women’s group says are unfair to working mothers.

The protest came hours after President Emmanuel Macron’s government unveiled a new gender equality plan that would bar companies that do not publish a gender equality index or have a poor rating from receiving public contracts. Women’s wages in France are on average 15.8% less than men’s.

In Ireland, the government announced it will hold a referendum in November to preserve gender equality and remove discriminatory language in the country’s constitution.

The Irish constitution, which was drafted in 1937, currently states that the state shall endeavor to “Ensure that mothers are not forced by economic necessity to engage in work, neglecting their duties at home.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva announced measures aimed at promoting and protecting women after years of setbacks fueled in part by the rise of far-right forces under predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula introduced a bill that would guarantee equal pay for women and men doing the same jobs. and pledged 372 million reais ($73 million) to build domestic violence shelters.