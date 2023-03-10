UNECE region far from meeting the 2030 agenda: SDG status report | News | SDG knowledge hub





The UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has published its annual assessment of progress towards the SDGs in the region. With 21 targets assessed as on track, the region will achieve only 18% of measurable targets by 2030, the report warns. By 2022, the UNECE region was on track to achieve 26 targets. The report titled, Growing Challenges for Sustainable Development: Can the UNECE Region Turn the Tide in 2023? finds that progress needs to accelerate on 79 targets, up from 64 last year. The current trend should be reversed by 15 targets, the same as in 2022. The UNECE region includes 56 countries in Europe, North America and Central Asia. It is home to 16% of the world’s population and accounts for 41.4% of world GDP in purchasing power parity. The region is also responsible for about 83% of total Official Development Assistance (ODA). According to the report, the UNECE region is on track to achieve targets in: Extreme poverty and access to basic services (objectives 1.1 and 1.4);

Maternal and child mortality (objectives 3.1 and 3.2);

Educational facilities (objective 4.a);

Technology for the empowerment of women (objective 5.b);

Safe drinking water (objective 6.1);

Access to energy services (objective 7.1);

Youth employment strategy (objective 8.b);

Sustainable and inclusive industrialization, sustainable and clean industries, and access to information and communication technology (ICT) and the Internet (targets 9.2, 9.4 and 9.c);

Costs of remittances (objective 10.c);

Housing and basic services, urban air quality and waste management, and disaster risk management (DRM) policies (objectives 11.1, 11.6 and 11.b);

Fishing subsidies and small-scale artisanal fishing (objectives 14.6 and 14.b);

Corruption and bribery (objective 16.5); AND

International cooperation in science and technology, and capacity building for ICT (objectives 17.6 and 17.8). The five SDG targets the region was on track to achieve by 2030 in 2022 and now need to redouble efforts are: 2.1 (undernutrition and food security); 3.6 (road traffic accidents); 4.2 (early childhood development); 4.c (qualified teachers); and 10.7 (safe migration and mobility). The region is not on track to achieve any of the SDG targets 12 (responsible consumption and production), 13 (climate action) and 15 (life on earth). According to the assessment, fossil fuel subsidies are increasing in half of the countries with data (objective 12.c). A UNECE press release notes that this trend makes it impossible for the region to meet its targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 (target 13.2). With less than a third of countries having reduced the risk of species extinction since 2015, the region is failing to halt biodiversity loss (target 15.5). While data availability for monitoring the SDGs is improving, the report acknowledges that data for 2022 is not available for most targets and indicators. As a result, the estimate does not reflect the impacts of the war in Ukraine. with [its impacts] not yet reflected in available data, future years’ measurements will be even worse, UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova said at the presentation of the estimates. Highlighting the SDG summit in September as a turning point where countries make clear commitments to save the SDGs, Algayerova said [t]his is the only way to fulfill our collective promise to leave no one behind. The assessment includes trends since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for 125 of the 156 indicators used in the report. In addition to assessing SDG progress, the report presents stories from UN agencies, country teams and UNECE work programs that show concrete ways in which the international community is making a difference. The report is the fourth annual assessment of the state of the regions’ progress towards the SDGs. It is the key document that will inform discussions at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (RFSD), which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 29-30 March 2023.[Publication: Growing Challenges for Sustainable Development: Can the UNECE Region Turn the Tide in 2023?][Online Report] [UNECE Press Release] [SDG Knowledge Hub Story on UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development 2022]

