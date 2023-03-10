CSU, RPM International Enter into Academic/Professional Strategic Partnership





CSU, RPM International, Inc. Enter the Academic/Professional Strategic Partnership CLEVELAND, Ohio (March 9, 2023) —Cleveland State University and RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) have announced a new strategic academic and professional partnership to offer world-class graduate-level education at discounted rates for three current environmental degree programs: the Master of Arts in Environmental Studies, the Master of Science in Environmental Engineering and the Master of Science in Environmental Science.The program begins with CSU’s Fall 2023 academic semester. Were excited to move forward with this partnership with RPM and take the first step in online education for the Washkewicz College of Engineering. We enjoy many partnerships with industry, but this partnership with RPM will provide unique work-based learning experiences for our students, said Richard T. Schoephoerster, Ph.D. Professor and Dean of CSU Washkewicz. The partnership between CSU and RPM provides a sponsored professional development pathway in graduate-level environmental subjects for existing RPM Environment, Health and Safety (EH&S) professionals, as well as other operational and technical professionals seeking to improve their knowledge and professional education in the same fields. RPM employees will also be able to take this course for continuing education as part of their professional development plan. In return, RPM and its operating companies will recruit internship candidates and full-time EH&S professionals from CSUs’ undergraduate and graduate environmental programs. This partnership will provide valuable internship and career opportunities for these students in their field of study and a pipeline of qualified EH&S professionals for RPM. This partnership is beneficial for RPM and CSU, agreed Dr. Roland Anglin, Dean of CSU’s Levin College of Public Affairs and Education. RPM will have access to customized training and educational offerings for its employees. CSU will provide innovative learning value to an employer and major presence in our region and, in the process, create the foundation for many more industry partnerships. In addition to existing programs, CSU is developing three new, graduate environmental certificate programs in Environmental Management, Environmental Engineering, and Environmental Sustainability. Within the next two years, the three new certification programs will be offered fully online and will be available to all of RPM’s global EH&S professionals and any other engineering or sustainability professionals interested in these fields of study. This strategic partnership with Cleveland State University will have a truly global reach for our associates to enhance environmental management skills and provide a pathway for current CSU graduates to potential EH&S employment opportunities within RPM , said Lee Bowers, RPM Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety. . RPM International Inc. is headquartered in Medina, Ohio and owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, adhesives, building materials and related services. The company operates in four reportable segments: consumer, building products, performance apparel and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market leading brands including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and treasured landmarks, RPM brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. About Cleveland State University Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution that provides a dynamic environment for engaged learning. With nearly 16,000 students, ten colleges and schools, and more than 175 academic programs, CSU was again selected for 2022 as one of America’s Best Universities by US News & World Report, including Ohio’s #1 university for social mobility . Find more information at www.CSUOhio.edu.

