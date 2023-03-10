In Bird Feeder Battles, Social Species Are Featherweights

Pine Siskins go about their business while an American Goldfinch and Common Redpoll do it. Fortunately for them, there are no Downy Woodpeckers. Photo: Sean O’Neill/Alamy

Anyone with a bird feeder knows that winter can be a season of high drama. With wild food sources hard to come by, seed and shoulder offerings can draw a crowd and a lot of fighting. Look closely and you will see the winners and losers. Some birds stay on the ground and others flee at the first sign of conflict.

Larger birds tend to be victorious in these fights, but a new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society considered a more subtle factor influencing the nutritional hierarchy: social life. It turns out that more social birds—those that tend to show up in a group—are less likely to win a showdown against an outside challenger of comparable size.

This may seem counterintuitive to an avid food watcher who knows that these birds get plenty of practice among their peers. The discovery surprised even the authors of the study. “My assumption was that more social species would be more robust for their body size,” says Roslyn Dakin, a behavioral ecologist at Carleton University in Ontario, Canada, and senior author of the study. “But what we found was quite the opposite.”

Understanding stroke order helps researchers see the bigger picture of how species interact in an ecosystem and can shed light on the evolution of various traits and behaviors. Previous studies of nutritional struggles have shown that body size matters most. Larger, heavier birds crowd out smaller species and “win” more fights. The longest bills help too. But the Carleton Ph.D. student Ilias Berberi, the first author of the new paper, wanted to look past physical features. “There’s a lot more to animal biology than just the measurements of an individual,” he says. “Animal behavior has such an impact on how well they can survive.”

The problem was how to study. Research on intangibles like social dynamics is inherently challenging, and it became even more difficult when the arrival of COVID-19 scuppered Berber’s original plan to study competition between hummingbirds in the lab. While he was looking for a friendly project from a distance, Dakin, his advisor, told him Project FeederWatch, a long-standing community science effort coordinated by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. Volunteers across the United States and Canada report not only the birds they see at their feeders, but also the interactions between them. Every encounter between junco and nuthatch or House Finch and Tufted Titmouse is recorded, along with weather data and other details such as the arrival of birds of prey.

“It’s incredibly rich,” says Berberi, of the FeederWatch dataset. “I was like ding-ding-ding, that’s it.”

Barber, Dakin and their Cornell collaborator, Eliot Miller, pulled data from the past four winters of observations — the FeederWatch Project takes place each year between November and April — and narrowed their focus to 68 common species. This gave them a data set of over 55,000 “displacement interactions”, or instances where a single bird chased away another individual of another species.

“Those evictions are not random,” says Dakin, “they are a reflection of a dominant hierarchy.”

Some more solitary birds were far more dominant than their size alone would suggest.

Individual birds from more social species, such as finches, Common Redpolls and Black-capped Chickadees, had little success in one-on-one conflicts with birds of other species. Dakin calls these types of birds “clustered and mean.” At the other end of the spectrum, some more solitary birds were far more dominant than their size alone would suggest. Downy Woodpeckers and Carolina Wrens, for example, are relatively small, but still often manage to chase away competitors.

While the findings showed a clear pattern of dominance for solitary birds in size-matched fights, the results also offer hope for “pale” birds: Having mates around can give social birds an advantage, even when their friends stand aside. “Sometimes underdogs can get a competitive edge based on who’s around them,” Dakin says.

Group life has its advantages. “Species can get so many benefits from being social,” says Barber. Cohabitation can make it easier for birds to find mates, defend territory and avoid predators. But the study’s findings suggest that these advantages may come at the cost of individual competition, at least in poultry feeding.

“It’s kind of mysterious,” says Gavin Leighton, an evolutionary biologist at SUNY Buffalo State, who was not involved in the study. “It’s hard to see why that would be a trade-off.” Leighton published a paper last year that also analyzed FeederWatch data and included a related finding: Species that fight more among themselves — as social species tend to do — are less likely to dominate other bird species. Even knowing this, Leighton was surprised that the new analysis revealed such a clear pattern.

For now, the authors can only speculate about what lies behind the apparent evolutionary trade-off between sociality and individual competition. Their paper offers several possibilities: Perhaps social species simply have to prioritize competing with each other over fighting with strangers. Or maybe group foraging is so effective that fighting with other types of birds is unnecessary.

Another mystery: Why isn’t the strength-in-numbers effect true for every species? The pine siskin, for example, “is a very social species that will always lose itself,” says Barber. But simply having more siskins nearby can increase an individual’s chances of victory in a head-to-head conflict with another species, even wild loners like woodpeckers. Other birds, such as the Northern Cardinal, tend to fare worse in fights with more of their relatives around. It is not clear what is behind the variation, although the more social the species, the more it seems to benefit from society.

The authors note that the sociality of birds is much more complicated than they appear together at a feeder. In some species, individuals come and go, while in others they form long-term bonds. And many birds form flocks of mixed species for at least part of the year, especially in winter.

“The next step is to explore the structure and dynamics of social interactions,” says Berberi. “It’s really exciting to see these future ideas grow.”

Berberi and Dakin still plan to return to their hummingbird lab studies, but they say they will continue to work with Project FeederWatch data as well. “Through the power of many, many people, we can answer questions that no single ecologist could answer on their own,” Dakin says. “It would take an ecologist like a hundred years to collect that many observations.”

In addition to the large dataset it makes available, Dakin says FeederWatch has inspired her work in another way. “I have to look at my supplier,” she says. “This could be a source of new hypotheses.”