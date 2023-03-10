International travel scholarship available for UAB business students starting fall 2023 – News





Study abroad is made more accessible to UAB business students through scholarship opportunities.

Business students interested in studying abroad will have access to a $1,000 scholarship to help cover the cost starting this fall. The new Global Business Blazers Scholarship Program from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Collat ​​School of Business offers new undergraduate business degrees with funding that can be applied to any UAB-sponsored education abroad program. Traveling abroad, visiting other cultures and gaining new perspectives by learning about the world firsthand are life-changing experiences every business student should have, said Dean Eric Jack of the UAB Collat ​​School of Business. This new scholarship program demonstrates our commitment to experiential learning and providing life-changing opportunities for our business students. While the scholarship won’t fund the entire cost of an education abroad program, Jack says, it’s intended to bring in student contributions. The Regional Institute for Financial Education, located in UAB’s business school, will help students design individual savings plans to close the gap. UAB Collat ​​Business School currently offers two educational programs led by faculties abroad, a spring course studying technology and innovation in Italy and an autumn course examining sustainability and economics in more developed Denmark. of [UAB in Italy] program will enhance my educational experience because my minor is in international business, so I will see how companies operate on a daily basis, said business student Skyla Brooks, who will travel with classmates to Milan and Florence this. month. One of my goals is to pursue a career overseas and this experience can help in my future career. In addition to business programs, the scholarship can be applied to any UAB-sponsored study abroad program, which includes a host of opportunities through the UAB Office of the Provost and Office of Global Engagement. In fact, some business students are studying at Aberystwyth University in Wales this semester with the help of additional scholarships from the Education Abroad program. Scholarship funding has proven vital to removing barriers for UAB students to seek education abroad experiences, as demonstrated by our President Watts Scholarship Match initiative launched in 2019, said Ashley Neyer, director of Education Abroad at UAB. The Collats’ commitment to engaging their students in education abroad is paving the way to create accessible programs and support their students to become more globally aware citizens. We are excited to see Collats’ commitment to providing a diverse range of international opportunities for their students with significant funding support. This opportunity will set Collat ​​students apart when applying for jobs. Business student Angelyn Vanderburg says her experience in Italy last year gave her a new perspective on the world. There were times when I noticed a lot of similarities between Italy and America, but there were other times when Italy was so different that it felt like I was on another planet, she wrote on the class blog. UABinItaly.org. These experiences have truly reshaped the way I see the world. Newly admitted and transfer students with a declared business major will begin receiving their official scholarship letters in the mail in the coming weeks. Freshmen may apply for the scholarship within four years of their first UAB semester, transfer students within three years. Students are required to have a minimum 2.75 GPA when applying for the scholarship. Currently enrolled undergraduate business students and UAB students who change majors to business after enrolling at UAB may apply for the scholarship by contacting their academic advisors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uab.edu/news/campus/item/13461-international-travel-scholarship-available-for-all-uab-business-students-beginning-fall-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos