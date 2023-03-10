International
International Insights into Sustainability and Tourism – Plymouth State University News
Sustainability and being aware of your carbon footprint are on most people’s minds these days. For many people it doesn’t end when they travel.
According to a 2022 survey from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, more than 80 percent of respondents believe that sustainable travel is something to consider when deciding where to go.
It’s no surprise then that Tanmay Sharma was hired in the fall when Plymouth State was looking for a new professor to teach tourism management and policy. Not only has Indian-born Sharma lived and worked in a number of countries, which adds international context to his current courses, but he has also worked in green tourism, which will bode well for his courses. upcoming in major new sustainability PSUs.
All my professional work has been in sustainability. This is my passion, says Sharma. My dissertation (at Indiana University) was on sustainable hospitality. As a teaching assistant I taught green hotel operations every semester.
Sharma’s experience, passion and knowledge on the subject was not lost on the hiring committee, which included Office of Sustainability Director Brian Eisenhauser. With Tanmays combination of industry and academic experience, we felt he was on both ends of the field, and that is a quality that brings value to Plymouth State, says Eisenhauer.
Eisenhauer and Sharma have already worked together to create sustainability courses. Green tourism is an area we have always been interested in for the program, continues Eisenhauer. We saw it as another way for Tanmay to engage on campus. He was initially hired for tourism, but we realized that he could also help the sustainability program.
The Sharmas’ interest in tourism began at an early age. His family traveled a lot, visiting different areas of India, from beaches to deserts to mountains. It was one of the main factors in his decision to attend a top Indian university for major environment and sustainable development. Traveling and experiencing different cultures continued when he went to Kings College London for his Masters, followed by a training opportunity at the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a renowned think tank.
Under the Director of TERI, Dr. RK Pachauri, who received the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007 for his efforts to build and disseminate greater knowledge about human-induced climate change, Sharma worked on a tourism initiative in the Himalayas, managed a green hotel in New Delhi and as a senior coordinating manager at the Burgan Oil Fields in Kuwait.
Sharma explained that the Kuwait project may not have been related to tourism or hospitality, but it was an experience he couldn’t pass up. He was part of the work to clean up the contaminated land caused when Saddam Hussein set fire to the oil fields during the Gulf War in 1991.
Working in Kuwait was a great exposure to project management, and when you work in tourism and hospitality, there’s a lot of event management, he says. You have to deal with contractors and subcontractors who can make you look good or bad. In Kuwait I realized how important every word in a contract is.
Sharma hadn’t been to New Hampshire before his interview, but since then he’s taken to the states natural beauty and worked his surroundings into his classrooms. In Introduction to Travel and Tourism, for example, one of his students’ class projects is to examine how Old Man Mountain still contributes to tourism, the Granite State’s second-largest industry.
I have been fortunate to have many different cultural experiences, says Sharma. I tell my classes that cultural competence is good currency in our industry. It’s something unique that I bring to Plymouth State; not being from the US, but bringing a global perspective.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.plymouth.edu/news/tanmay-sharma-international-insights-on-sustainability-and-tourism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Innovative materials could solve key quantum computing problems for IBM and Google
- International Insights into Sustainability and Tourism – Plymouth State University News
- Manhattan prosecutors flag likely charges for Trump in Stormy Daniels case – NYT
- Dramatic CCTV catches Iraqi man stabbing British student demanding deportation | british news
- The Last of Us Part I PC Features and Detailed Specs
- Michelle Yeoh flying over the Hollywood sign – Deadline
- Women’s tennis hosts St. Mary’s Friday
- Woman wears $12 vintage ‘Versace’ dress at thrift store that could be worth up to $10,000
- Fan innovation is Tech Week’s number one priority
- International travel scholarship available for UAB business students starting fall 2023 – News
- Imran says he doesn’t ‘need’ establishment, will talk to everyone except ‘thieves’
- Chinese President Xi set to seek third term as president