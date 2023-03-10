International Insights into Sustainability and Tourism – Plymouth State University News

Sustainability and being aware of your carbon footprint are on most people’s minds these days. For many people it doesn’t end when they travel.

According to a 2022 survey from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, more than 80 percent of respondents believe that sustainable travel is something to consider when deciding where to go.

It’s no surprise then that Tanmay Sharma was hired in the fall when Plymouth State was looking for a new professor to teach tourism management and policy. Not only has Indian-born Sharma lived and worked in a number of countries, which adds international context to his current courses, but he has also worked in green tourism, which will bode well for his courses. upcoming in major new sustainability PSUs.

All my professional work has been in sustainability. This is my passion, says Sharma. My dissertation (at Indiana University) was on sustainable hospitality. As a teaching assistant I taught green hotel operations every semester.

Sharma’s experience, passion and knowledge on the subject was not lost on the hiring committee, which included Office of Sustainability Director Brian Eisenhauser. With Tanmays combination of industry and academic experience, we felt he was on both ends of the field, and that is a quality that brings value to Plymouth State, says Eisenhauer.

Eisenhauer and Sharma have already worked together to create sustainability courses. Green tourism is an area we have always been interested in for the program, continues Eisenhauer. We saw it as another way for Tanmay to engage on campus. He was initially hired for tourism, but we realized that he could also help the sustainability program.

The Sharmas’ interest in tourism began at an early age. His family traveled a lot, visiting different areas of India, from beaches to deserts to mountains. It was one of the main factors in his decision to attend a top Indian university for major environment and sustainable development. Traveling and experiencing different cultures continued when he went to Kings College London for his Masters, followed by a training opportunity at the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a renowned think tank.

Under the Director of TERI, Dr. RK Pachauri, who received the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007 for his efforts to build and disseminate greater knowledge about human-induced climate change, Sharma worked on a tourism initiative in the Himalayas, managed a green hotel in New Delhi and as a senior coordinating manager at the Burgan Oil Fields in Kuwait.

Sharma explained that the Kuwait project may not have been related to tourism or hospitality, but it was an experience he couldn’t pass up. He was part of the work to clean up the contaminated land caused when Saddam Hussein set fire to the oil fields during the Gulf War in 1991.

Working in Kuwait was a great exposure to project management, and when you work in tourism and hospitality, there’s a lot of event management, he says. You have to deal with contractors and subcontractors who can make you look good or bad. In Kuwait I realized how important every word in a contract is.

Sharma hadn’t been to New Hampshire before his interview, but since then he’s taken to the states natural beauty and worked his surroundings into his classrooms. In Introduction to Travel and Tourism, for example, one of his students’ class projects is to examine how Old Man Mountain still contributes to tourism, the Granite State’s second-largest industry.

I have been fortunate to have many different cultural experiences, says Sharma. I tell my classes that cultural competence is good currency in our industry. It’s something unique that I bring to Plymouth State; not being from the US, but bringing a global perspective.